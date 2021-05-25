Theatrical Outfit to Present Livestream of FIRES IN THE MIRROR

Theatrical Outfit takes one step closer to its return to the stage with the livestream of Fires in the Mirror.

How do you plan for a reckoning? Theatrical Outfit will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the Crown Heights riot by bringing Anna Deavere Smith's (Shonda Rhimes' For The People) documentary theatre masterpiece to life with soaring theatricality.

Taken directly from a series of interviews with over fifty members of the Jewish and Black communities following the historic riots, Fires In The Mirror turns their voices into a tour de force one-woman show starring January LaVoy. This groundbreaking play is "Viscerally Smart [And] Endlessly Empathetic" (The New Yorker).

Running Friday June 11, 18, 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday June 12, 19, 26 at 7:30pm, and Sunday June 13, 20, 27 at 2:30pm. Visit https://www.theatricaloutfit.org/shows/fires-in-the-mirror/ for more.