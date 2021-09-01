Theatrical Outfit Presents AN ILIAD by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare

Theatrical Outfit returns to the stage with its first live production in nearly 18 months - An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, based On Homer's The Iliad, translated by Robert Fagles.

Starring Atlanta favorite Lee Osorio and renowned musician Deisha Oliver, audiences will be taken on a fantastical journey nearly 3,000 years in the making. An Iliad will run at Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta from (September 15 - October 10, 2021.

Has anything really changed since the Trojan War? Visionary creators Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare have reimagined Homer's tragic poem with dazzling theatricality and dark humor. As we emerge from a global pandemic, return to the theater for this sweeping account of humanity's unshakeable attraction to war and the heroes that rise and fall in times of chaos.

"When looking for a play to reopen the theatre to live audiences after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down, we wanted to tell a story that resonated with the scale of what we have all lived through, and to celebrate the storytelling power of live theatre," say Matt Torney - Director of An Iliad and Artistic Director of Theatrical Outfit. "By going back in time to an ancient story, and exploring it again in a modern context, An Iliad connects the past year to the broad sweep of history, and to common themes of humanity, chaos, and rebirth."

Torney leads an extremely talented group of Atlanta designers that includes Scenic Design by Lizz Horvath, Costume Design by Alan Yeong, Lighting Design by Ben Rawson, Co-Sound Design & Original Composition by Mikaela Fraser & Rashaad Pierre, Original Composition by Deisha Oliver, and Properties Design by Nick Battaglia.

Starting September 15TH, Theatrical Outfit will open its doors in a COVID-19 safe way that includes a brand new, state-of-the-art, air filtration system with bi-polar ionization and will enforce the following COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: proof of vaccination (or a negative test result within the last 48 hours) and temperature check at the door, mask worn at all times when in building, hand sanitizing stations, and assigned socially distant seating.

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Balzer Theater in the heart of Downtown Atlanta to tell the stories that start the conversations that matter. VIP Packages and Single Tickets for the COVID-19 safe in-person production of An Iliad (September 15 - October 10, 2021) are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.