Theatrical Outfit Announces Cancellations and Postponements Due to Covid-19

Theatrical Outfit has announced an update of its event schedule due to Covid-19.

Dear Patrons,



The staff and board of Theatrical Outfit recognize the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also recognize the ability of art and storytelling to bind together our community during difficult times. We have taken steps to balance these truths as we consider our future programming and have made the following adjustments:

All education programs are cancelled through April.

Our Luckie Stars Gala has been postponed to a later date, to be announced soon.

Performances of Indecent will continue as planned. We have reduced house sizes to less than 100 and transitioned to general admission seating to ensure adequate space between patrons. We have also increased hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and reduced contact with ushers and other volunteers. Additionally, we are asking that any patrons with symptoms or who have recently traveled to hot spots remain at home.



Over the last several days we have considered many factors including the importance of the story Indecent tells, the passion of our artists, the response from our patrons, and the choices of both our local peers and off-Broadway theatres. We continue to weigh all of these factors and constantly reassess the landscape to ensure we are making the best decisions possible during this challenging time. We appreciate the amazing support of our patrons, and encourage all of you to make the best choices for yourselves and your families. Every arts organization, and the people they employ, is being faced with unprecedented choices and decisions right now. We are living in uncharted territory, but our very nature as artists is to collaborate, improvise, problem-solve and persevere. We will continue to share updates and ask that you continue to support Theatrical Outfit, along with other nonprofit organizations and small businesses, in whatever way you can during these extraordinary times.



Thank you for your patronage. Stay healthy!

The Staff of Theatrical Outfit





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You