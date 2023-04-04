Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Stage Door Performing Arts Academy to Present TREASURE ISLAND This Month

Enjoy Robert Louis Stevenson's thrilling tale of pirates, treasure maps, mutiny on the high seas.

Apr. 04, 2023  

The Stage Door Performing Arts Academy is producing the musical Treasure Island, by: Jim Eiler, for their spring semester. Excitement runs high in this musical adaptation of a favorite childhood adventure story. Robert Louis Stevenson's thrilling tale of pirates, treasure maps, mutiny on the high seas and pieces of eight follows Jim Hawkins, an ordinary youth who is drawn into a dangerous race for buried treasure against the treacherous Long John Silver.

As a special collaboration with the Dunwoody Public Library, Patty de la Garza and Rebecca Clendaniels (two Stage Door Academy instructors) will be hosting a special story hour reading of Treasure Island. The cast is comprised of Stage Door students under the direction Grace VandeWaa, and Jr. Company instructor Molly Wiley. The marks the sixth production by the Stage Door Performing Arts Academy since its inception. Stage Door's performing arts academy will celebrate its second birthday this May.

Though this production is performed by students, they are supported by Stage Door's talented faculty. Education Director and academy founder, Grace VandeWaa, is, "thrilled to be helming another production with these amazing young artists." Stage Door has also recruited the support of various professional Stage Door veterans such as accompanist Gamble Everett (Ordinary Days, Peter and the Starcatcher), Scenic designer and fight choreographer Connor Gerney ('Twas the Night Before Christmas), Lighting designer Jessica Mesnick (The Niceties), as well as Stage Door newcomer, Musical Director Phoenix Shane.

Tickets are $10-$15, and are available at Click Here, through the Stage Door box office phone line, or in person via the Theatre office in the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center. Tickets for the rest of Season 49 are still available online, or through Stage Door's box office, as well as subscription packages. For questions or more information on ticket pricing and subscription options, please contact the box office at FOH@stagedoortheatrega.org

Stage Door Theatre

Dunwoody Cultural Arts Building

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody GA 30338

Phone: 770-396-1726

Stagedoortheatrega.org




