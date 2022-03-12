The Springer Opera House Announces 2022-2023 Season

The Springer's 2022-23 Season Announcement was held on March 10 in Emily Woodruf Hall at the Springer Opera House. Besides unveiling the shows that will be produced in the upcoming year, the event is a way to thank Springer season ticket holders and donors for their support and has become one of the most anticipated events of the year for area theatre-goers.

The evening began with a welcome from managing director Danielle Varner who gave an update on the state of the theater. Varner cited "Olympic-sized pivoting" and innovation by the Springer's staff and board, along with the consummate support of the Springer's patrons for making it through the uncertainty of the pandemic.

"As we enter our the Springer's 151st season, I want you to know that the Springer is not only surviving, but we are beginning to thrive again thanks to our patrons, donors, and volunteers," stated Varner, "The Springer's doors are open, and we are ready to bring you more and more great shows this year."

The presentation continued with producing artistic director Paul Pierce, who acknowledged six members of the Springer staff that he considered "long-timers" who have collectively worked 152 years at the Springer. He also acknowledged the success of the Springer's partnership with Columbus State University's theatre department, remarking that fifteen of the Springer's current staff are graduates of the program.

Each year, the Springer dedicates a new star on The Walk of Fame that pairs a contemporary Springer "hero" with a notable performer that has performed on the Springer stage. Pierce presented the Sandy Dawson star acknowledging world-renowned guitarist, songwriter, and record producer, Chet Atkins. Atkins, a fourteen-time Grammy Award winner and Fortson, Georgia native, performed at the Springer in 1993. Dawson has been involved with the Springer for 55 years. As an actor, she first performed at the Springer at age 17 in a production of The King and I. Since that time, she has performed in dozens of Springer productions and served as a guest costume designer on countless shows.

She served as the Springer's full-time resident costume designer for three years before retiring in 2021. During her time as resident costume designer, at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, she led a team of Springer staff members and volunteers to help construct over 3000 face masks using fabrics from Springer costumes to donate to Piedmont Regional Healthcare when they were in need of masks for their patients. Even in retirement, Dawson continues to help design costumes for local projects.

"I am so honored and humbled to now be a forever part of my beloved Springer, the state theatre of Georgia," said Dawson. Dawson attributes her introduction and love of theatre to her Jordon High School drama teacher, Sandra Taylor. Pierce then introduced the newest addition to the Springer's full-time staff, artist in residence, Keith McCoy. McCoy, who joined the Springer staff full time in January as Artist in Residence, has been involved with the Springer for over 13 years, serving as guest director, actor, choreographer, and teacher.

McCoy expressed his excitement for joining the Springer staff, "I'm eager to add to the rich legacy of artistic excellence while initiating a new commitment to welcoming and inspiring our whole community. Reaching out to new audiences by telling stories that truly reflect the people that live in our world this present moment." The evening concluded with the presentation of the upcoming shows in the 2022-23 season. The Mainstage Series opens with The Bodyguard, the Musical on stage September 23 -October 9. The musical is based on the hit 1992 film featuring the music of Whitney Houston. Showing December 1 - 23 is Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a beloved song-and-dance holiday spectacular featuring the music of Irving Berlin. The Play That Goes Wrong, showing January 26 - February 5, is the winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best Comedy and has enjoyed a continuous run in London since 2012.

Main Stage Series

The Bodyguard, the Musical - September 23 - October 9, 2022

Irving Berlin's White Christmas - December 1 - 23, 2022

The Play That Goes Wrong - January 26 - February 5, 2023

Guys and Dolls - March 17 - April 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville - May 5 - 21, 2023

Studio II Series

Little Shop of Horrors - October 21 - November 6, 2022

A Tuna Christmas - December 15 - 23, 2022

The Cake - April 20 - 30, 2023

Children's Theatre Series

Dragons Love Tacos - July 8 - 24, 2022

Look Forward, the Ruby Bridges Story - September 30 - 9, 2022

The Cat in the Hat - March 3 - 19, 2023

Theatre for the Very Young

On My Street - November 5 - 13, 2022

A Superhero For All Seasons - May 6 - 7, 2023

The presentation was streamed live, and a recording can be viewed on the Springer's website at springeroperahouse.org. Season tickets are now on sale through the Springer's Box office. Single tickets to the 2022-23 season will go on sale on July 5. For more information, visit springeroperahouse.org or call the box office at 706-327-3688.

Pictured: Larren Woodward (left) and Kirin Wilson (right) perform "Sisters" from White Christmas