“The Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival” Returns To Dad's Garage This March!

Festival season is fast-approaching, and what better way to kick it off than with our one-of-a-kind, adults-only event: The Dad's Garage Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival! Why should kids have all the fun? Our festival is for every adult who ever said, "Sure, the drinks, food, and rides at this carnival are great -- if only it made me laugh more!"

Dad's Garage Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival is one part festival, one part theatrical weirdness you'll only find at Dad's Garage. In addition to plenty of beer, rides, and delicious food, our improvisers will be manning booths like "Redneck Wine Tasting," "Wheelchair Obstacle Course," "Bad Caricatures," and the always-popular "Battle Shots." This is your chance to interact one-on-one with our improvisers, as if each booth is a performance just for you.

This event is a fundraiser for Dad's Garage Theatre, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. We produce over 300 scripted and improv comedy shows every year, and our annual fundraiser helps support our bottom line so we can keep the lights on and the laughter flowing. The fun and magic of improv comedy steps off the stage and into our festival, and guests of the Dad's Garage Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival will get the chance to experience our brand of comedy in a completely new way.

TICKET INFO:

Merrymaker tickets include Carnival admission, rides, and all your favorite Dad's Garage improviser-run booths. Beer and food available for purchase onsite.

Ringmaster tickets include everything from the Merrymaker tier, plus unlimited beer!

VIP tickets include everything from Ringmaster tier, plus VIP-exclusive indoor lounge with hospitality area, bag check, private bathrooms, and limited edition Carnival merchandise.

Tickets for sale at: www.dadsgaragecarnival.com

All attendees must be 21+ and IDs will be checked at the gate.

Tickets start at $12





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You