The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents THE SHAKESPEARE BINGE FEST, a three month-long celebration of Shakespeare for every level of fan from newbie to nerd, catering to all your cravings.

Get full details here:

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)



Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, Jess Winfield (and William Shakespeare)

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday September 16, 2021

$20 General Admission Preview Friday September 17, 2021

Performances September 18-26 & October 3, 9, 14, 15 & November 5, 14, 18, 20

Directed by Dani Herd



An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in two hours! Titus Andronicus becomes a cooking show, all the Histories are performed by superheroes, and we go NUTS with Hamlet. All of this performed by THREE ACTORS. It took ASC, with hundreds of actors, 26 years to complete Shakespeare's works the first time (this last time through, it only took us 8!) These three nerds will do 'em all in an evening. Show offs.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc, NYC www.broadwayplaypub.com

Two Gentlemen of Verona



$15 General Admission Preview Thursday September 30, 2021

$20 General Admission Preview Friday October 1, 2021

Performances October 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 16, 17 & November 4, 7, 13, 19, 28

Directed by Andrew Houchins



What's the worst thing that can happen when one guy innocently introduces his best friend to his fiancee? No need for the relationship_advice subReddit, Shakespeare will clear things up, but not before he creates an absolutely hilarious mess for these young lovers. Oh, and their little dog, too!

Macbeth

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday October 21, 2021

$20 General Admission Preview Friday October 22, 2021

Performances October 23 - 31 & November 6, 12, 21

Directed by Mary Ruth Ralston

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or is it Macbeth and his wife's all too human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed?

Love's Labour's Lost

Two Performances Only November 26 & 27, 2021

Directed by Adam King, O'Neil Delapenha and Gabi Anderson

For two nights only, the Shakespeare Intensive For Teens July 2021 production of Love's Labour's Lost will play to our main stage audience. Artistic Director Jeff Watkins says this was "...the show that renewed my passion for this play, this playwright, and returning to the work after being away from it all for over a year."

This full-length production, directed by ASC Teaching Artists Adam King, O'Neil Delapenha and Gabi Anderson, set Jeff's heart on fire so much, he knew our patrons had to see it, so we are adding it to our fall show lineup. Presenting a play featuring an all-teenage cast is a first in The Atlanta Shakespeare Company's history.

Can four young men attempt to honor their pledge to avoid love, food, drink and sleep, for the sake of becoming more intellectual and contemplative? Not in Shakespeare's world! After four young women arrive on the scene, the result is far from a blissful pondering of noble deeds and nobler thoughts. Join us for muscovites, masks, and lessons about love in this lyrical comedy.

Learn more at www.shakespearetavern.com