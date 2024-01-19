The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents ROMEO AND JULIET, directed by Olivia Dawson.

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? You're invited to a 21st anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic love story.

After a brawl between the rival families of Montague and Capulet, the Prince threatens with death anyone who “disturbs our streets again.” Romeo, Montague's heir, masked at a Capulet dance, becomes infatuated with Capulet's daughter, Juliet. From the garden he overhears her avowal as she stands on her balcony and their love scene follows. Next afternoon Friar Lawrence marries them in secret.

When Romeo refuses to fight with Tybalt, a passionate Capulet (who is now his cousin by marriage), the gallant Mercutio takes the challenge himself. He is killed by mischance, and Romeo, enraged, kills Tybalt. In his absence the Prince banishes him; the Friar tells him to stay the night with Juliet and then wait in Mantua until recall is possible. When Juliet's father insists that she shall marry a young nobleman, Paris, and she gets no aid from either her mother or her nurse, the Friar gives her an opiate (to take on the following night) that will put her in a death-like trance for “two-and-forty hours.” She will be laid in the Capulet vault; when she wakes, Romeo will be there.

Juliet is duly placed in the vault as dead, but the Friar's messenger to Mantua miscarries; hearing only of Juliet's “death”, Romeo hastens to the tomb at night and is surprised by Paris whom he kills; in the vault he drinks poison he has bought from a Mantuan apothecary, and dies by Juliet's side. She wakes as the desperate Friar enters, and on seeing Romeo dead, stabs herself. The Prince and the heads of the families are roused; over the bodies of their children Capulet and Montague are reconciled.

Cast

Romeo: Tommy Sullivan-Lovett (u/s Anthony Currie Jr.)

Juliet & Montague Attendant:Golbanoo Setayesh (u/s Anna Holland)

Friar Lawrence: Patrick Tansor (u/s Kenneth Wigley)

Nurse, Sampson, Third Watch: Mila Bolash (u/s Kati Grace Kirby)

Mercutio, Abraham: Tyren Duncan (u/s Benedetto Robinson)

Benvolio, Apothecary & First Watch: Sarah Hack (u/s Adam King)

Lord Capulet: Charlie T. Thomas (u/s Vinnie Mascola)

Lady Capulet: Liz T. Howard (u/s Amanda Lindsey McDonald)

Tybalt & Paris' Page: Tennison Barry (u/s Mary Ruth Ralston)

Prince, Balthasar, Ensemble: Anthony Currie Jr. (u/s Jeff Watkins)

Paris, Gregory, Tybalt's Page: Trevor Poli (u/s Evangelos Judway)

Lord Montague, Peter: Nick Leonard (u/s Nicholas Faircloth)

Lady Montague, Second Watch & Friar John: Barbara Burns (u/s Rivka Levin)

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday February 1, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday February 2, 2024

Runs February 3-March 3, 2024

Bonus performance Wednesday February 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

Post show Q&A on Sunday February 11, 2024