The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

romeo and juliet at the shakespeare tavern playhouse returns with new in person production

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Tickets For BEETLEJUICE in Atlanta Go On Sale Next Week Photo 3 Tickets For BEETLEJUICE in Atlanta Go On Sale Next Week
Play Me Again Pianos Installs New Public Piano at Cogburn Road Park in Alpharetta Photo 4 Play Me Again Pianos Installs New Public Piano at Cogburn Road Park in Alpharetta

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents ROMEO AND JULIET, directed by Olivia Dawson.

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? You're invited  to a 21st anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic love story.

After a brawl between the rival families of Montague and Capulet, the Prince threatens with death anyone who “disturbs our streets again.” Romeo, Montague's heir, masked at a Capulet dance, becomes infatuated with Capulet's daughter, Juliet. From the garden he overhears her avowal as she stands on her balcony and their love scene follows. Next afternoon Friar Lawrence marries them in secret.

When Romeo refuses to fight with Tybalt, a passionate Capulet (who is now his cousin by marriage), the gallant Mercutio takes the challenge himself. He is killed by mischance, and Romeo, enraged, kills Tybalt. In his absence the Prince banishes him; the Friar tells him to stay the night with Juliet and then wait in Mantua until recall is possible. When Juliet's father insists that she shall marry a young nobleman, Paris, and she gets no aid from either her mother or her nurse, the Friar gives her an opiate (to take on the following night) that will put her in a death-like trance for “two-and-forty hours.” She will be laid in the Capulet vault; when she wakes, Romeo will be there.

Juliet is duly placed in the vault as dead, but the Friar's messenger to Mantua miscarries; hearing only of Juliet's “death”, Romeo hastens to the tomb at night and is surprised by Paris whom he kills; in the vault he drinks poison he has bought from a Mantuan apothecary, and dies by Juliet's side. She wakes as the desperate Friar enters, and on seeing Romeo dead, stabs herself. The Prince and the heads of the families are roused; over the bodies of their children Capulet and Montague are reconciled. 

Cast 

Romeo: Tommy Sullivan-Lovett (u/s Anthony Currie Jr.)

Juliet & Montague Attendant:Golbanoo Setayesh (u/s Anna Holland)

Friar Lawrence: Patrick Tansor (u/s Kenneth Wigley)

Nurse, Sampson, Third Watch: Mila Bolash (u/s Kati Grace Kirby)

Mercutio, Abraham: Tyren Duncan (u/s Benedetto Robinson)

Benvolio, Apothecary & First Watch: Sarah Hack (u/s Adam King)

Lord Capulet: Charlie T. Thomas (u/s Vinnie Mascola)

Lady Capulet: Liz T. Howard (u/s Amanda Lindsey McDonald)

Tybalt & Paris' Page: Tennison Barry (u/s Mary Ruth Ralston)

Prince, Balthasar, Ensemble: Anthony Currie Jr.  (u/s Jeff Watkins)

Paris, Gregory, Tybalt's Page: Trevor Poli (u/s Evangelos Judway)

Lord Montague, Peter: Nick Leonard (u/s Nicholas Faircloth)

Lady Montague, Second Watch & Friar John: Barbara Burns (u/s Rivka Levin)

 

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday February 1, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday February 2, 2024

Runs February 3-March 3, 2024

Bonus performance Wednesday February 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

Post show Q&A on Sunday February 11, 2024



RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Eight Actors Play 50+ Characters In Alliance Theatres World Premiere Adaptation, A TALE OF Photo
Eight Actors Play 50+ Characters In Alliance Theatre's World Premiere Adaptation, A TALE OF TWO CITIES

The Alliance Theatre has announced the cast of its upcoming world premiere, A TALE OF TWO CITIES. 

2
HAMILTON to Launch #HAM4HAM Lottery for Atlanta Engagement Photo
HAMILTON to Launch #HAM4HAM Lottery for Atlanta Engagement

Enter the #HAM4HAM Lottery in Atlanta for a chance to win $10 tickets to HAMILTON. Limited availability for every performance. Student Rush Tickets also available.

3
Play Me Again Pianos Installs New Public Piano at Cogburn Road Park in Alpharetta Photo
Play Me Again Pianos Installs New Public Piano at Cogburn Road Park in Alpharetta

Play Me Again Pianos, a nonprofit aspiring to make metro Atlanta more musical through 88 public piano installations, will introduce its newest donated piano Saturday, January 27th, at 2:00 p.m. under the pavilion at Cogburn Road Park in Alpharetta.

4
AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Comes Home To Georgia At Out Front Theatre Company Photo
AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Comes Home To Georgia At Out Front Theatre Company

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Comes Home to Georgia at Out Front Theatre Company. Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company presents the Georgia Premiere of Terry Guest's play, honoring a drag star's life and legacy. Don't miss this celebration filled with laughter and tears.

More Hot Stories For You

Eight Actors Play 50+ Characters In Alliance Theatre's World Premiere Adaptation, A TALE OF TWO CITIESEight Actors Play 50+ Characters In Alliance Theatre's World Premiere Adaptation, A TALE OF TWO CITIES
HAMILTON to Launch #HAM4HAM Lottery for Atlanta EngagementHAMILTON to Launch #HAM4HAM Lottery for Atlanta Engagement
Play Me Again Pianos Installs New Public Piano at Cogburn Road Park in AlpharettaPlay Me Again Pianos Installs New Public Piano at Cogburn Road Park in Alpharetta
AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Comes Home To Georgia At Out Front Theatre CompanyAT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Comes Home To Georgia At Out Front Theatre Company

Videos

Go Inside The Process of LA BOHÈME at Atlanta Opera Video
Go Inside The Process of LA BOHÈME at Atlanta Opera
The Atlanta Opera Season Announcement 24/25 Video
The Atlanta Opera Season Announcement 24/25
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
All in the Timing in Atlanta All in the Timing
Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts (5/09-5/11)
The King’s Singers in Atlanta The King’s Singers
Rialto Center for the Arts (2/25-2/25)
Almost, Maine in Atlanta Almost, Maine
Onstage Atlanta (3/15-4/07)
Something Rotten! in Atlanta Something Rotten!
Rome Little Theatre (3/15-3/24)
A Third Way in Atlanta A Third Way
Actor's Express (10/03-10/27)
Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Atlanta Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Actor's Express (2/15-3/03)
"Bob's Date" & "Waiting for James"
The Rose Theater (1/26-2/04)
Hairspray in Atlanta Hairspray
Grand Opera House (5/29-5/30)
The Diary of Anne Frank in Atlanta The Diary of Anne Frank
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (2/09-2/18)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Atlanta To Kill a Mockingbird
Fox Theatre (5/07-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You