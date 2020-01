The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents

Romeo and Juliet January 31 - February 22, 2020, directed by Andrew Houchins.

Dramatis Personae:

Juliet - Antonia LaChé

Romeo - Joshua Goodridge

Mercutio - Kristin Storla

Benvolio - Adam King

Tybalt - Mary Ruth Ralston

Friar Lawrence - Paul Hester*

Friar John - Kristin Storla

Lord Capulet - Vinnie Mascola

Lady Capulet - Olivia Dawson*

Prince - Kenny Petroski

Lord Montague - Nicholas Faircloth*

Peter - Nicholas Faircloth*

Paris - Patrick Galletta

Nurse - Gina Rickicki

Gregory - Paul Hester*

Sampson - Gina Rickicki

Abraham - Kristin Storla

Apothecary - Adam King

Balthasar - Kenny Petroski

Tybalt's Page - Paul Hester*

Paris' Page- Mary Ruth Ralston

Musician - Patrick Galletta

The Watch - Adam King, Kristin Storla, Gina Rickicki

Friar Lawrence, Gregory, Tybalt's Page Understudy - J. Tony Brown*

Tybalt and Paris' Page Understudies - Kaley Pharr, Tamia Fair

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

Ticket Prices:

Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $15-$40 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.



Discount Ticket Options:

$15 for Thursday Previews (See calendar for specific dates)

$20 for Friday Previews (See calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices:

$15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays, $20 in all sections on Fridays and Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)



Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price



Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com





