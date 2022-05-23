The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents Ken Ludwig's SHERWOOD

Come along for a rip-roaring romp through Sherwood Forest with all the thrills, laughter and romance you could ever ask for! Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two - you won't want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun! Good for the whole family!

Think Pirates of the Caribbean mixed with Men in Tights!

Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Originally developed and produced at The Old Globe, Bary Edelstein, Artistic

Director, Timothy J. Shields, Managing Director.

Cast & Crew

Director - Andrew Houchins

Stage Manager - Tyra Watkins

Assistant Stage Manager - Gabi Anderson

Costume Design and Construction - Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne

Lighting Designer - Greg Hanthorn Jr.

Sound Designer- Sean Kelley

Music Director - Rivka Levin

Music Composer- Bo Gaison

Fight Choreographer - Jake Guinn

Dance Choreographer - Cameryn Richardson

Dialect Coach- Chris Hecke

Intimacy Choreographer Kati Grace Brown

Cast

Robin Hood- Kevin Roost

Maid Marian/Ensemble- Amanda Lindsey McDonald

Friar Tuck/Ensemble- Chris Schulz

Little John/Ensemble- Vinnie Mascola

Deorwynn/Ensemble- Tamia Fair

Sir Guy of Gisbourne/Ensemble- Willie Frierson

Sheriff of Nottingham/Ensemble- Adam King

Prince John/Ensemble- O'Neil Delapenha

Ensemble/Musician- Skyler Brown and Mary Ruth Ralston

Ticket Prices:

Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$45 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.



For Saturday afternoon performances, tickets are $20 for adults/$12 for kids & students with general admission seating. Lunch menu available from 1:15pm.

Discount Ticket Options:

$15 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

$20 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices: $15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20 Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com