The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents Ken Ludwig's SHERWOOD
Think Pirates of the Caribbean mixed with Men in Tights!
Come along for a rip-roaring romp through Sherwood Forest with all the thrills, laughter and romance you could ever ask for! Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two - you won't want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun! Good for the whole family!
Think Pirates of the Caribbean mixed with Men in Tights!
Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
Originally developed and produced at The Old Globe, Bary Edelstein, Artistic
Director, Timothy J. Shields, Managing Director.
Cast & Crew
Director - Andrew Houchins
Stage Manager - Tyra Watkins
Assistant Stage Manager - Gabi Anderson
Costume Design and Construction - Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne
Lighting Designer - Greg Hanthorn Jr.
Sound Designer- Sean Kelley
Music Director - Rivka Levin
Music Composer- Bo Gaison
Fight Choreographer - Jake Guinn
Dance Choreographer - Cameryn Richardson
Dialect Coach- Chris Hecke
Intimacy Choreographer Kati Grace Brown
Cast
Robin Hood- Kevin Roost
Maid Marian/Ensemble- Amanda Lindsey McDonald
Friar Tuck/Ensemble- Chris Schulz
Little John/Ensemble- Vinnie Mascola
Deorwynn/Ensemble- Tamia Fair
Sir Guy of Gisbourne/Ensemble- Willie Frierson
Sheriff of Nottingham/Ensemble- Adam King
Prince John/Ensemble- O'Neil Delapenha
Ensemble/Musician- Skyler Brown and Mary Ruth Ralston
Ticket Prices:
Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats
Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$45 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.
For Saturday afternoon performances, tickets are $20 for adults/$12 for kids & students with general admission seating. Lunch menu available from 1:15pm.
Discount Ticket Options:
$15 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)
$20 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)
Student ticket prices: $15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20 Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)
Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)
Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price
Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price
Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price
Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com