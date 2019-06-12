The Atlanta Shakespeare Company At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents AS YOU LIKE IT

"All the world's a stage . . ."

Join another trip into Shakespeare's enchanted woods. . . where Rosalind disguises herself as a man as Orlando litters the trees with love notes praising her beauty and virtue.

Will the two lovers be united? Will Orlando survive the wrestling match? Will you have a great time? There's no better place to find out than at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse this summer!

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday June 30 after the show!

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com. For information on: The Shakespeare Club Program and Flex Pass: call The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x0, email boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com or visit www.shakespearetavern.com





