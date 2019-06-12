The Atlanta Shakespeare Company At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents AS YOU LIKE IT

Jun. 12, 2019  

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents AS YOU LIKE IT

"All the world's a stage . . ."

Join another trip into Shakespeare's enchanted woods. . . where Rosalind disguises herself as a man as Orlando litters the trees with love notes praising her beauty and virtue.

Will the two lovers be united? Will Orlando survive the wrestling match? Will you have a great time? There's no better place to find out than at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse this summer!

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday June 30 after the show!

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com. For information on: The Shakespeare Club Program and Flex Pass: call The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x0, email boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com or visit www.shakespearetavern.com



Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Strand Hosts National Tour Of LITTLE BLACK DRESS In July
  • Play Me Again Pianos Unveils New Public Piano In Dunwoody
  • Elm Street Presents COMEDY FLIGHT NIGHT
  • Horizon Theatre Announces Summer Comedy SWEET WATER TASTE
  • Serenbe Playhouse Opens The True Story Of POCAHONTAS This Week
  • Broadway Dreams Kicks Off The 2019 Summer Intensive Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup