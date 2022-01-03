The American Vocal Traditions Competition in Savannah Announced For February

The American Traditions Collection (ATC) a nonprofit who celebrates, preserves and teaches all styles of classic American music: Broadway, Opera, Jazz, Gospel, Country and even Spirituals, is holding its week long national vocal competition, the American Traditions Vocal Competition during the week of February 21-25, 2022.

Held in Savannah, Georgia, The American Traditions Competition attracts talent from across the nation, launches careers and awards cash prizes totaling $ 35,000.

The ATC is privileged to have contestants who are already Tony and Grammy winners and artists who have had leading roles at the Met. They have the highest vocal training. It's not a reality contest, but an opportunity to reach the next level in an already illustrious career

The team who makes up this nonprofit are musicians themselves and the judges, soon to be announced, are also Broadway, Opera and Jazz stars with long illustrious careers.

This year's contestants, selected from audition tapes and a competitive application process, include Night At The Apollo Winner, Timothy Parrott, Andrea Ross, whose first album was produced by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber (who was also her mentor) Allison Blackwell who has performed with the New York Philharmonic, New York Pops and on Broadway, and many more vocalists of similar calibers.

The ATC is a part of Savannah's rich history, culture and the arts. Steeped into a history of iconic old architecture, live music, an industrious arts community and some of the first theaters established in the history of our country, the ATC is a part of a wonderful tradition that folks from across the nation should travel to and experience. February is a wonderful time to come down to Savannah to enjoy the ATC plus all that the city has to offer.

For more information please visit https://www.atcsavannah.org.