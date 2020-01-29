The American Traditions Vocal Competition is Presenting a Valentine's Day Concert Dinner, L-O-V-E at the Landings

The American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) is presenting its special Valentine's Day concert dinner, L-O-V-E at the Landings, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14th in the Landings Plantation Ballroom, 1 Cottonwood Dr., Savannah.

This romantic concert will feature the greatest love songs from Motown, the American Songbook as well as some favorite Broadway tunes. L-O-V-E at the Landings will feature performances by 2018 ATC semi-finalist Aaron Casey, multi-year finalist and Silver Medalist Bex Odorisio, 2014 Gold Medalist Mikki Sodergren and pianist Assaf Gleizner as they share their some of their favorite love songs. After dinner, 2001 ATC Gold Medalist Kim Polote and talented keyboardist and singer Rick Radliffe will perform for guests to dance the night away.

ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren exclaims, "The ATC is thrilled to close out our Landings concert series for the spring with a beautiful concert celebrating something that all people share - love! Love for others, love for themselves, love for their families, pets, plants, favorite music - we can all appreciate unbridled love. In the spirit of sharing the L-O-V-E, this event is open to everyone, whether or not you bring a Valentine, or live at the Landings. If you do not, you can purchase a ticket on our website, and a Landings member will sponsor you as a guest! On a personal level, I am very excited to present a really great show of romantic tunes with some of my oldest and dearest friends."

This event is $75 per person including a three course dinner. Cocktails will be available starting at 6 p.m. and the ballroom will open at 6:30 p.m. Non-Landings members may purchase tickets by visiting https://www.americantraditionscompetition.com/tix. Landings members may purchase tickets at The Landings through their regular channels.

The ATC celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The organization promotes these songs by producing annual vocal competitions in Savannah, Georgia, that awards in cash prizes. The ATC is committed to serving the greater Savannah community. The organization provides musical education, exposure and performances for Savannah locals of all ages. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts institution was born of the desire to foster and preserve traditions of musical expression, which have been significant in the culture of the United States, by celebrating the repertoire that represents both the art and the popular cultures of our country.

To learn more about the ATC, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.





