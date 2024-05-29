United Dance's 5-Year Anniversary Course For Youths With Down Syndrome At Atlanta's High Museum Of Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



UNITED DANCE has announced its collaboration with the High Museum of Art for its Dance and Choreography Course, which began yesterday.

Thanks to the generosity of the Atlanta-based Latham Foundation, this course is offered free of charge. United Dance wishes to extend its sincere appreciation for the Latham Foundation's continuous support and generosity.

This rewarding program, aimed at promoting inclusivity and embracing diversity, is designed to empower and inspire youths and young adults with Down syndrome. The course will be held from Tuesday, May 28 to Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the esteemed High Museum of Art in Atlanta, GA.

Throughout the week, attendees will learn new moves and choreography, working towards a final performance inspired by the stunning venue. This performance will be showcased to the public on Sunday.

United Dance has earned a reputation for exceptional specialized dance and art instruction with courses conducted in world-class studio spaces housed within esteemed cultural institutions and landmarks such as the Paris Opera Ballet School, New York City Center, National Opera and Ballet in Amsterdam, and The Meir Palace in Antwerp.

The Atlanta Dance and Choreographic Course is an extraordinary chance for young attendees to explore, grow, and voice their individuality through dance in a nurturing and inspiring setting. United Dance extends an open invitation for all to partake in and witness the magic of this inclusive dance course.

More Information

Dates: May 28 - June 2, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM (Dance); 11:30 AM to 12:10 PM (Choreographic Workshop)

Showcase & Performance: 2 PM to 3:30 PM on June 2, 2024

Venue: The High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, US

Comments