TODDLER TAKEOVER Announced At The Woodruff Arts Center

The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art are pleased to announce the 2020 Toddler Takeover, an arts festival for the very young, March 28-29, 2020, at the Woodruff Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now at http://alliancetheatre.org/toddlertakeover.

This one-of-a-kind experience developed for children age newborn through 5-years-old will feature performances from the Alliance Theatre's Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Young, story times and art-making at the High Museum of Art, Music for the Very Young performances with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and much more. Festival tickets also include admission to the High Museum of Art. During the festival, the Woodruff Arts Center will open its doors to the youngest members of our community with the goal of inspiring the next generation through world-class artistic experiences and arts-based workshops.

Performances on Saturday, March 28:

Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young: In My Granny's Garden (9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., & 11:30 a.m.)

Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young: Play the Play with Cat the Cat (10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., & 12:30 p.m.)

Music for the Very Young: Fiesta de Música (9:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.)

Performances on Sunday, March 29:

Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young: In My Granny's Garden (11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., & 2 p.m.)

Sparkle (12:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., & 3 p.m.)

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience (1 p.m.)

Daily Activities Include:

Family Storytelling

Drama Workshops

Creative Movement

Art-Making

Story Times

Lil Yogis Family Yoga

Music Discovery Zone

Move & Groove Workshops

Arts-Inspired Play Space





