THE PILLOWMAN to Open at Out of Box Theatre's Creator's Den

NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A writer is questioned after a series of murders begin to resemble the disturbing stories found in their work in Martin McDonagh's darkly comic and unsettling play The Pillowman, presented by Out of Box Theatre September 25 through October 4 at the Creator's Den in Marietta.

As fiction becomes evidence, The Pillowman explores imagination, responsibility, family, truth and the stories people tell to survive. The play moves rapidly between fear, humor, heartbreak and absurdity while asking uncomfortable questions about the power of storytelling.

“What I love about The Pillowman is that it never lets the audience settle into one feeling,” said director Zip Rampy. “It can be frightening, funny, heartbreaking and completely absurd, sometimes within the same scene. You get pulled into these stories and before you realize it, you're asking yourself some very uncomfortable questions.”

The cast features Dani Herd as Katurian, Emily Marie Lester as Ariel, Ben Barlow as Michal and Nicholas Tycho Reed as Tupolski. The production is directed by Zip Rampy, fight choreography by Kevin Roost and stage managed by Nailah Dabon, with lighting design by Julian Barrientos.

The Pillowman is Out of Box Theatre's first full theatrical production presented inside the Creator's Den, the company's intimate 40-seat performance space. With the audience seated close to the action, there is no distant stage. Audience members are in the room with the characters as the interrogation unfolds.

Performances are Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 27 at 2:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 4 at 2:30 p.m.

The Creator's Den is located at 585 Cobb Parkway South, Suite G1, in Marietta. Tickets are $25, and seating is limited to 40 guests per performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 02 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Atlanta News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming