Photos: Dragon Con Gets the Broadway Treatment with Theatre-Inspired Cosplay

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From WICKED witches and PHANTOM phantoms to characters from today's hottest musicals, theatre fans were out in force at this year's Dragon Con in Atlanta. As theatre continues to build a passionate presence at the con, these cosplayers proved that Broadway belongs alongside superheroes, sci-fi icons, and fantasy legends.
BroadwayWorld was on the scene to take snapshots of cosplayers sporting impressive, theatre-inspired looks. Check out our photo gallery below!
For decades, Dragon Con has transformed downtown Atlanta into a celebration unlike any other. The annual Labor Day weekend convention, which marked its 40th gathering this year, attracts over 75,000 fans from around the world for five days of cosplay, panels, gaming, and the celebration of fandoms of every kind. While superheroes, anime, and space operas may still dominate the convention's visual landscape, theatre has been steadily carving out its own corner of Dragon Con for years.
That growth has been fueled in large part by an enthusiastic and growing unofficial theatre and performing arts community at Dragon Con. Through fan-organized panels, meetups, sing-alongs, and social events that show up throughout the weekend's schedule, theatre fans have created a vibrant presence that continues to attract new devotees each year. The momentum was impossible to miss this year, with many Broadway-inspired cosplayers popping up throughout the weekend, including an epic photo shoot on Sunday.
Fans are increasingly hopeful that theatre could soon become an official Dragon Con track, a possibility that received an encouraging nod during this year's closing ceremonies. Whether that recognition comes next year or further down the road, one thing is already clear: theatre and performing arts has earned a place at Dragon Con. As these photos show, fans are bringing extraordinary creativity, craftsmanship, and show-stopping flair to celebrate the productions and characters they love.