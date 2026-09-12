Photos: Dragon Con Gets the Broadway Treatment with Theatre-Inspired Cosplay

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From WICKED witches and PHANTOM phantoms to characters from today's hottest musicals, theatre fans were out in force at this year's Dragon Con in Atlanta. As theatre continues to build a passionate presence at the con, these cosplayers proved that Broadway belongs alongside superheroes, sci-fi icons, and fantasy legends.

BroadwayWorld was on the scene to take snapshots of cosplayers sporting impressive, theatre-inspired looks. Check out our photo gallery below!

For decades, Dragon Con has transformed downtown Atlanta into a celebration unlike any other. The annual Labor Day weekend convention, which marked its 40th gathering this year, attracts over 75,000 fans from around the world for five days of cosplay, panels, gaming, and the celebration of fandoms of every kind. While superheroes, anime, and space operas may still dominate the convention's visual landscape, theatre has been steadily carving out its own corner of Dragon Con for years.

That growth has been fueled in large part by an enthusiastic and growing unofficial theatre and performing arts community at Dragon Con. Through fan-organized panels, meetups, sing-alongs, and social events that show up throughout the weekend's schedule, theatre fans have created a vibrant presence that continues to attract new devotees each year. The momentum was impossible to miss this year, with many Broadway-inspired cosplayers popping up throughout the weekend, including an epic photo shoot on Sunday.

Fans are increasingly hopeful that theatre could soon become an official Dragon Con track, a possibility that received an encouraging nod during this year's closing ceremonies. Whether that recognition comes next year or further down the road, one thing is already clear: theatre and performing arts has earned a place at Dragon Con. As these photos show, fans are bringing extraordinary creativity, craftsmanship, and show-stopping flair to celebrate the productions and characters they love.

Photo credit: Joseph Harrison

Over one hundred cosplayers gather at the Atlanta Hilton for an epic photo shoot representing Broadway and theatre costumes during Dragon Con 2026 An earnest Orpheus asks Euridyce to "Wait for Me" in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency during Dragon Con 2026 Galinda and Elphaba pause for photos at the Hyatt Regency during Dragon Con 2026 Five of the "Six" queens from SIX stop for an impromptu performance on the iconic Hyatt Regency carpet during Dragon Con 2026 Glinda, Elphaba, and Fiyero have a WICKED good time at Dragon Con 2026 WICKED's Nessarose waits in the shade for the epic photo shoot to begin at the Atlanta Hilton during Dragon Con 2026 The Phantom and his muse, Christine await the photo shoot at the Atlanta Hilton during Dragon Con 2026 MOULIN ROUGE's Satine strikes a pose for cameras before the Broadway Theatre and Performing Arts photo shoot at Dragon Con 2026 Phantom or Christine? Which should I cosplay this year? How about both! A creative take on the stars of PHANTOM await the epic photo shoot at the Hilton Even the SCARLET PIMPERNEL showed up to the Atlanta Hilton Broadway photo shoot during Dragon Con 2026 HADESTOWN's Orpheus said "Love means doing what you have to do, no matter the cost" including waiting in the heat for the Broadway photo shoot during Dragon Con 2026 DEATH BECOMES HER's fabulous Madeline and Helen wouldn't let a death get in the way of showing up in fabulous style to the Hilton shoot during Dragon Con 2026 Sally Bowles tells cosplayers "Wilkommen" not to CABARET but to the epic Broadway photo shoot at the Atlanta Hilton during Dragon Con 2026 Dressed for the Ascot races, Eliza Doolittle from MY FAIR LADY shows up in style for the Dragon Con 2026 Broadway photo shoot Someone said his name three times and this dashing Beetlejuice showed up for the Broadway photo shoot at Dragon Con 2026 A colorful Christine not only dressed the part, but sang it as well, providing a beautiful soprano soundtrack during the epic Broadway photo shoot at Dragon Con 2026 Her cosplay was "practically perfect in every way" - but would you expect any less from Mary Poppins? A bespectacled Galinda all dressed up for the Ozdust ballroom - but first a stop for photos at the Broadway photo shoot during Dragon Con 2026 Seymour Krelborn and his "strange and interesting" plant arrive for the Brioadway photo shoot at the Atlanta Hilton during Dragon Con 2026 STARLIGHT EXPRESS or Thomas the Tank Engine - at the Broadway Photo shoot its sure to be the former! A fantastic Mary Todd Lincoln from OH MARY! came prepared to the Broadway photo shoot during Dragon Con 2026 HEATHERS' Heathers welcome cosplayers, not to the "Candy Store" but to the Dragon Con 2026 Broadway photo shoot Our Lady of the Underground, Persephone from HADESTOWN, arrives in style for the Dragon Con 2026 Broadway photo shoot SWEENEY TODD's dastardly Mrs. Lovett, direct from serving meat pies to unsuspecting congoers at the Peachtree Center Food Court during the Dragon Con Broadway photo shoot Enjolras strikes a revolutionary pose during the Broadway photo shoot at the Hilton during Dragon Con 2026 Our favorite WAITRESS, Jenna, taking a break from serving pie to pose for photos at the Dragon Con 2026 Broadway photo shoot The Scarecrow from THE WIZ, "Eases on Down the Road" to the Hilton for the Dragon Con 2026 Broadway photo shoot Alexander Hamilton, waiting in the wings for the Broadway photo shoot during Dragon Con 2026 Dragon Con... it is a silly place, states SPAMALOT's King Arthur during the Broadway photo shoot at the Atlanta Hilton during Dragon Con 2026 It was nice to see Glinda the Good from WICKED appear by bubble to the Broadway photo shoot during Dragon Con 2026 Audrey II and his handler, Seymour, show up hungry for the Broadway photo shoot during Dragon Con 2026 Even Skimbleshanks from this year's hit CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL made an appearance at the Dragon Con 2026 Broadway Photo Shoot A phalanx of Phantoms and Christines pose during the Dragon Con 2026 Broadway photo shoot on the steps of the Atlanta Hilton DEATH BECOMES HER and HEATHERS pose together during the epic Broadway photo shoot during Dragon Con 2026



Photo Credit: BWW-Staff

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