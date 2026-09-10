THE LIGHT Cast Announced at Live Arts Theatre

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Live Arts Theatre has announced the full cast for 'The Light' by Loy A. Webb. The cast and crew of this poignant play are excited to share it with local audiences. Leading the production are actors Michael Ward as Rashad and Mary D. Cheeks as Genesis.

Andre Eaton Jr., Co-Artistic Director of LAT, leads the production as director, while Becca Parker serves as production stage manager.

'The show is an interesting conversation between a couple that's real, honest, and isn't dramatized often." said Eaton. 'Despite the major conflict that happens, love still remains the through line in this relationship.'

The production is part of LAT's 15th anniversary season 'The Fabric of Us: Stories of Connection, Resilience, and Community'. The season continues the longstanding LAT mission of amplifying unheard voices and telling the diverse stories of our community.

About the Show

A surprise proposal gift puts the future of Genesis and Rashad's relationship at risk when they are forced to confront a devastating secret from the past. The Light is a 70-minute, real-time rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and despair that uncovers how the power of radical love can be a healing beacon of light.

This production is recommended for an audience ages 16 and up due to infrequent, severe adult language, and adult content. This play contains references to sexual assault.

The show opens October 2, 2026 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, with tickets starting at $17. Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church is located at 3700 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096.

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