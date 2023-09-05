THE MAD HATTERPILLAR, A New Family Puppet Musical, to Open At Out Front Theatre Company

The production will be presented September 16 and 17.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR, A New Family Puppet Musical, to Open At Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company - will stage a brand new puppet musical THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS on September 16 and 17. This original, family-friendly show was created by Rachel Frawley and Sarah Beth Hester and will be a new entry in Out Front's educational programming.

The Mad Hatterpillar and Her Many Heads follows the story of Maddie, a caterpillar determined to become a butterfly and fly beyond the garden walls. But just like her real-life insect counterpart, Maddie finds herself molting instead, shedding the shell of her skull, and stacking each new head upon the last. And her new heads have ideas of their own. Together, they must face the looming threat of a gardener determined to wipe out pests, and the possibility that Maddie's future might have more surprises than talking heads in store.

For Precious West-Allen, Out Front's General Manager, expanding educational programming is an important next step in the theatre's journey. "Bringing The Mad Hatterpillar to our stage as a part of our educational department is a journey of imagination and discovery," she says. "At Out Front Theatre Company, we're not just telling stories; we're opening doors to new worlds. We're thrilled to invite our young and young-at-heart audiences to join us on this whimsical adventure, where creativity blossoms and curiosity takes flight. Together, let's nurture the theater butterflies in every young mind, one enchanting show at a time."

The cast of The Mad Hatterpillar includes Alejandra Ruiz, Barry Westmoreland, Daniela Santiago, Evan Hill Phillips, Kevin Roost, Niko Carleo, Olivia Schaperjohn, and Shelby Folks. Rachel Frawley will serve as the Director, and Sarah Beth Hester will be Music Director.

Performances will take place on September 16 at 3PM and 6PM and September 17 at 3PM. Families are encouraged to attend with their children to enjoy this whimsical and magical tale. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit Click Here

About Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company has existed to serve artistic excellence to the LGBTQIA+ communities of Atlanta by producing outstanding theatrical experiences since 2016. Out Front Theatre Company's vision is to strengthen the LGBTQIA+ community in Georgia by exploring and celebrating the universal human experience through the lens of gender and sexuality, achieving this by challenging the intellects and imaginations of audiences and artists, creating remarkable and transformative theatrical experiences, and providing a safe space for LGBTQIA+ events and people.




