THE COLOR PURPLE Comes To City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company, Atlanta's home for professional musical theatre, presents The Color Purple as part of its 2021-22 PNC Bank Season. Directed by Kamilah Long, this musical about love plays May 6 - 22, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs). The Color Purple is included in current subscriber season packages. Tickets are $40-$100, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple was adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winners Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The story spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, The Color Purple is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. The story is an inspiring family saga that tells the unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world.

The Color Purple premiered at the Alliance Theatre Company in Atlanta, Georgia and opened on Broadway on November 1, 2005, where it was nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The London off-West End production moved to Broadway in 2015, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Warner Bros. has announced a release date for a new feature film adaptation, set to premier in 2023.

The Color Purple at City Springs Theatre Company stars Felicia Boswell as Celie (Emmy Award winner & Grammy Award nominee; Broadway: Shuffle Along; Motown; Memphis), Gavin Gregory as Mister (Broadway: The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess; The Color Purple), and Trevon Davis as Harpo (Broadway: The Book of Mormon; The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess).

Also starring are Safiya Fredericks as Shug Avery, Kayce Grogan-Wallace as Sofia (Grammy Award winner),LaTricia Akhagbeme as Nettie, and Jalise Wilson as Squeak.

Featuring Candy McLellan as Church Lady Doris, Kenya Carroll as Church Lady Darlene, Shena Renee as Church Lady Jarlene, Sheila Jackson as the Church Soloist, Dathan Thigpen (Winner of Season 8 - BET's Sunday's Best)as Preacher/Bobby, Anthony Sweeting as Ol' Mister, and Timothy D. Parrott as Pa.

Also in the cast are Gabe Cain, Charles Pruitt, Merkell Williams, Zaria Hall, Stephan JoQuan Wilson, Candace Mumphrey, and Jazzmin Carson.

The creative team includes Kamilah Long (Director), Kenneth Green (Choreographer), Lewis Webb (Music Director), Mike Wood (Lighting Designer), and Joel Abott (Sound Designer). Costume design based on the original designs by Ann Hould-Ward. Wig design based on original designs by Charles LaPointe. Scenic design based on the original designs by John Doyle. Production Stage Managed by Gina Cirillo.

All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Performance Schedule

Friday, May 6 | 8:00pm

Saturday, May 7 | 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, May 8 | 8:00pm

Thursday, May 12 | 8:00pm

Friday, May 13 | 8:00pm

Saturday, May 14 | 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, May 15 | 2:00pm

Thursday, May 19 | 8:00pm

Friday, May 20 | 8:00pm

Saturday, May 21 | 8:00pm

Sunday, May 22 | 2:00pm

The Color Purple contains mature content, adult themes, and may not be suitable for children under 12.

City Springs Theatre Company's health and safety protocols can be found by visiting www.CitySpringsTheatre.com/health

About City Springs Theatre Company: City Springs Theatre Company is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class theatre experiences and innovative arts education that drive cultural richness and economic vitality. Through Broadway-style musical theatre featuring regional and national artists, creating a broad range of arts education programs for the enrichment of the community, and providing entertaining and inspiring productions for diverse audiences, City Springs Theatre Company establishes Sandy Springs as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization. For more information, and to find out how you can get involved, visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.