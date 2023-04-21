THE CAKE Serves Up A Fresh Slice Of Faith, Family And Fortune On The Springer Dorothy McClure Stage

A new comedy-drama, The Cake, is set to open on the Springer Dorothy McClure stage at 7:30 p.m., April 20 and will run through April 30.

Known for her emotional and thought-provoking plays and television series such as This Is Us, the playwright, Bekah Brunstetter, has written a sweet story that explores the complexities of love, faith-based business decisions and family relationships.

Director Rebecca Gossett has anticipated opening night ever since the production was

selected for the Springer's Studio II season. "Bekah Brunstetter has the ability to get to

the heart of incredibly complex emotions with thoughtful writing that explores multiple

angles with sensitivity and compassion," said Gossett. "The characters are flawed yet

relatable. This script doesn't just paint a character with broad strokes, instead they're

nuanced human beings with believable strengths and weaknesses. At the end of the

day, we are more than just our choices if we can learn to grow from them.."

The story follows Della, a conservative, competitive baker in North Carolina who finds

herself in a dilemma when asked to bake a cake for the same-sex wedding of her best

friend's daughter. Della's faith and beliefs are put to the test as she struggles to

reconcile her personal views with the needs of her business and her love for the couple.

The play deals with mature themes and includes content that may not be suitable for all

audiences. However, it is a deeply human story that explores the struggles we face in

our relationships with one another and the difficult decisions we sometimes have to

make.

"I am very proud of this production," said Danielle Varner, managing director of the

Springer. "Our director, Rebecca, and the cast and the crew have put a lot of effort into

making their performances feel human, not just personalities on a page. Whether it's

decisions to make, family to please or faith to follow, everyone will be able to identify

with someone on that stage or recognize a trait in someone they know."

"The play involves issues of faith, love and community that are alive in today's society,"

said Paul Pierce, the Springer's producing artistic director. "As the characters seek

common ground, they all learn something new that makes their lives fuller and richer,"

said Pierce. "With an adult theme best suited for ages 16 and older, the characters are

lovable and intelligent and the challenges they face are universal, illuminating - and

frequently - laugh-out-loud funny. This is a profound comedy with a brain and a big

heart."

Tickets are available via the website springeroperahouse.org, or by contacting the box

office by phone at (706) 327-3688 or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia.