THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR to be Presented at The Strand Theatre

The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will present 'The 1940's Radio Hour' live on stage for eight performances this November 10-19, 2023.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at Click Here. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by calling The Strand box office at 770.293.0080

In this captivating musical experience, 'The 1940's Radio Hour' invites audiences to step into the bustling world of a 1940's radio station. Set against the backdrop of this iconic era, the production will take you on a nostalgic journey through a time of big band music, witty banter, and heartwarming moments.

"'We're so excited to bring such a beloved show back to the square and showcase it on the beautiful Strand stage," says Manda Costoulas, Operations Director at The Strand and assistant director on the production. "'The 1940's Radio Hour' is such a fun journey through one of the most iconic decades in American history, and we have an amazing cast bringing it to life. We can't wait to share this experience with our community."

The cast of 'The 1940's Radio Hour' is led by a talented ensemble of performers, including Sabrina Blakney, Jeff Cooper, Isabella Engberg, Marissa Garcia, John Jenkins, Jerrell Melton, Kate Metroka, Van Pearlberg, Zac Phelps, Keenan Rogers, Sarah Spurger, and Ronda Wilson. The show is directed by Cindi Costoulas, director of Strand productions Smoke on the Mountain (2019, 2022) and Forever Plaid (2022).

This production is set to transport audiences to a time when the world was at war, yet the radio waves were alive with the soothing sounds of big band music, heartwarming stories, and unforgettable moments of connection. Don't miss this opportunity to relive the magic of the 1940s with 'The 1940s Radio Hour.' Whether you're a fan of classic music, history, or simply in search of an unforgettable night out, this musical promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining event for all.

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or 770.293.0080.

About The Strand: The historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is a multi-use performing arts and events facility. The theatre is governed by the Friends of The Strand, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and depends on the financial support of private and corporate donors. It is The Strand's mission to serve the community with cultural entertainment for a diverse audience and to promote economic health in the City of Marietta and Cobb County. For more information and tickets, visit strandmarietta.org or the box office at 117 North Park Square, Marietta, 30060.