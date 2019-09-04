Synchronicity Theatre To Produce MAC | BETH

Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre will open its 22nd season with Erica Schmidt's adaptation of William Shakespeare's Mac | Beth, October 4 - 27, 2019. For tickets and information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

In this "inventive and gritty" 90-minute production, directed by Jennifer Alice Acker, writer Erica Schmidt, who is known for writing gutsy and bold contemporary plays and adaptations for ensembles of women, re-imagines Shakespeare's most supernatural tragedy within the framework of modern-day Catholic school girls studying Macbeth.

Composed almost entirely of Shakespeare's verse, the seven students throw down their scripts and reenact the witches foretelling the reign of Macbeth (Emily Nedvidek), and the reign of the descendants of Banquo (Ash Anderson). Macbeth is determined to fulfill a prophecy that requires the murder of the current King - and then anyone who might catch wind of this regicide. As the bodies pile up, Macbeth becomes increasingly violent and paranoid -- resulting in a shocking twist. (Theatermania)

The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Emily Nedvidek (MacBeth), Antonia LaChé (Lady MacBeth), Anna Williford (MacDuff), Ash Anderson (Banquo), Shannon McCarren (Witch 1/Porter), Abby Holland (Witch 3/Malcolm), and Jasmine Thomas (Witch 2/Duncan).

Show times for Mac | Beth are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 5:00pm. All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown Atlanta's Peachtree Pointe complex.

Single ticket prices range from $25-39, and are available online at synchrotheatre.com. Group tickets are also available. Please contact Sarah Kelley at sarah@synchrotheatre.com for more information.





