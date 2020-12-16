Synchronicity Theatre Announces Schedule Changes to MIRANDY AND BROTHER WIND & BLUE ANGELS WEEKEND

Synchronicity Theatre's family series production of Mirandy and Brother Wind will now run from March 12 to April 4, 2021. The production will fill the spot once belonging to Lee Nowell's Blue Angels Weekend which will now be presented in an online workshop format with demonstrated scenes and interaction with the cast, director and playwright, in February 2021. More information will be released at a later date.

Because of safety concerns involving COVID-19 and certain staging requirements involved in Blue Angels Weekend, the decision was made to move the fully-staged production to the fall of 2021.

Current ticket holders for Mirandy and Brother Wind are invited to contact the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office for exchanges or refunds at 404.484.8636 or boxoffice@synchrotheatre.com.

To purchase "In the Theatre" or "On the Screen" tickets for Mirandy and Brother Wind, or to purchase tickets to the online Blue Angels Weekend event, please contact the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office at 404.484.8636 or boxoffice@synchrotheatre.com, or visit synchrotheatre.com.

CALENDAR INFORMATION

MIRANDY AND BROTHER WIND

March 12 -- April 4, 2021



Adapted by Michael J. Bobbitt and John L. Cornelius

Based on the Book by Patricia McKissack

Music and Lyrics by John L. Cornelius

Directed by Taryn Carmona

Springtime has arrived in South Carolina and 10 year-old Mirandy is preparing for her town's big cakewalk. After a bitter loss to her rival, Orlinda, the year before, Mirandy is determined to do whatever it takes to win the coveted first place prize. When Mirandy learns about the legend of Brother Wind, she decides to capture the playful spirit to serve as her dancing partner in the cakewalk - and celebrate what it truly means to be free.

Friday at 7:00pm

Saturday at 4:00pm

Sunday at 2:00pm

Virtual Viewing Party on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

IN THE THEATRE tickets $25

ON THE SCREEN tickets $10

* Virtual school performances available.

Tickets and information are available at synchrotheatre.com or by contacting the Box Office at 404.484.8636 or boxoffice@synchrotheatre.com.