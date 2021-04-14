Synchronicity Theatre Announces Schedule Change To THE BLUEST EYE

Synchronicity Theatre's bold voices series production of The Bluest Eye will now run from September 24 through October 17, 2021. The production is moving from its original dates in June 2021, due to the ongoing public health situation with COVID-19.

This move will allow the company to launch the 2021-22 season with this production, with increased accessibility for patrons. The production will also offer at least one American Sign Language interpreted performance, with community partner, Hands In. The date change will also allow Synchronicity to offer education opportunities around the production, including High School and college artist workshops.

Current ticket holders for The Bluest Eye are invited to contact the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office for exchanges or refunds at 404.484.8636 or boxoffice@synchrotheatre.com.

To purchase tickets for The Bluest Eye, please contact the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office at 404.484.8636 or boxoffice@synchrotheatre.com, or visit synchrotheatre.com.

Synchronicity Theatre will soon announce plans for "On the Screen" and "In the Theatre" events for June 2021.