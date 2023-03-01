Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Synchronicity Theatre Announces Act 2 Of The 25th Season

Mar. 01, 2023  

Synchronicity Theatre, a women-led and run theatre celebrating its 25th season, have announced the second half of its anniversary season. This "ACT 2" will continue this season's dynamic lineup of productions and events that showcase the theatre's commitment to diverse voices and storytelling.

ACT 2 of the season kicks off with a one-week workshop of a new play "The Wash" by Kelundra Smith, from March 28th to April 1st, 2023. The world premiere of this play will be co-produced in June 2024, in partnership with Impact Theatre Atlanta (a resident company of The Academy); directed by Impact Artistic Director Brenda Porter. This exciting partnership will bring a new local playwright's work to life, and this Spring's workshop will focus on both writing questions and a design lab for some of the play's more expressive elements. "The Wash" is a story that offers an intimate and often funny look at ordinary women who went from workers to fighters and won. The story is set in Atlanta, when Black laundresses led a strike weeks before the International Cotton Exposition came to town. Demanding $1/week, the Atlanta Washerwomen's Strike of 1881 was the first successful interracial, organized labor strike of the post-Civil War era.

Following that will be "Pitch, Please - A Spicy Synchro Cabaret," running one week only April 20-23. Curated and directed by Rachel Graf Evans and Vallea E. Woodbury, this evening of songs and sass will highlight new works and beloved favorites; all written by under-represented humans. Audiences will be invited to clap, cheer, be a little bit cheeky; and maybe even sing along. Shows will be Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 8pm and 11pm, and Sunday at 5pm

On April 27th, 2023, Synchronicity Theatre will once again host "Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon" at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. The theme of this event is "Living Your Legacy: Values, Purpose & Impact" and will be an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of women in the arts and business community. This year's honorees include Jody Feldman - Producer and Casting Director, Alliance Theatre (Arts), and Kathy Waller - Retired Chief Financial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

Executive Director, Atlanta Committee for Progress (Business); and our panelists include Julie Coucheron, concert pianist and professor, and Reina Jones - Assistant Vice President, Community Development at Delta Community Credit Union.

Continuing our Stripped Bare season, on April 12, 2023 Synchronicity will present our fourth and final Stripped Bare offering for the year -"Yanni Stone and the Honeypot Trap" by Anterior Leverett. Like all of our Stripped Bare series, this bare bones workshop performance is an opportunity for creators to showcase new works in an intimate and raw setting.

In June, Synchronicity will present our next Bold Voices show - "In the Continuum" by Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter, directed by Valeka Jessica; which will have a limited 3-week run from June 2nd to 18th, 2023. This play, which was named one of the "10 Best Plays of the Year" by The New York Times in 2006, puts a human face on the devastating impact of AIDS in Africa and America through the lives of two unforgettably courageous women. Synchronicity will partner with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation for this production.

Finally, in partnership with Georgia State - Perimeter, the season will conclude with the annual Playmaking for Girls public performance on June 17, 2023. This is the culminating performance for our year-long program which provides an opportunity for girls to explore their creativity and develop their storytelling skills through the art of playwriting.

"This has been an incredible 25th Anniversary season so far, that has included a brand new musical, a gender-bending Holmes and Watson, thriving education and outreach work, and a return to a beloved Synchroncity classic," said Rachel May, Producing Artistic Director of Synchronicity Theatre. "I am so excited as we launch ACT 2 of our season, with another dynamic lineup of productions and events that showcase our commitment to diverse voices and storytelling. Please join us in celebrating the second half of our 25th season as we look forward to another 25 years of producing meaningful and impactful theatre."

Ticket information and further details on the upcoming season will be available on the Synchronicity Theatre website




