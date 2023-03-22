Subscriptions Now Open for 2023/2024 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced that 2023/2024 season subscriptions are now open to new subscribers. The highly anticipated season includes a thrilling line-up with three premieres, including the four-time Tony Award winning MJ, the Tony Award® winning and 2022 Grammy® nominated SIX THE MUSICAL, BEETLEJUICE and Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. Other season highlights include HAMILTON, ANNIE, FUNNY GIRL, and the revival of THE WIZ. The triumphant return of LES MISÉRABLES and Disney's ALADDIN are season options.

MJ

Oct. 24 - 29, 2023

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Atlanta as MJ, the Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/ Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

THE WIZ

Nov. 14 - 19, 2023

Director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), William F. Brown (book), Charlie Smalls (music & lyrics), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as "Ease on Down the Road," which became the show's break-out single, and the bona fide classic "Home" in this spectacular revival.

A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. So everybody rejoice! An all-new 21st-Century WIZ is sliding into an Emerald City near you.

ANNIE

Dec. 5 - 10, 2023

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production- just as you remember it and just when we need it most. Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

HAMILTON

Jan. 30 - Feb. 25, 2024



HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

BEETLEJUICE

March 19 - 24, 2024

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. BEETLEJUICE has an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

SIX

April 16 - 21, 2024

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

May 7 - 12, 2024

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. Majestic and incandescent, it features direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher.

FUNNY GIRL

July 30 - Aug. 4, 2024

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," this letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

2022/2023 Season Options:

Disney's ALADDIN

Jan. 9 - 14, 2024

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.



LES MISÉRABLES

June 4 - 9, 2024

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption-a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more.

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta's 2023/2024 season is now open to new subscribers. Prices start at $260 for the seven-show package. Subscribers have the opportunity to add on HAMILTON to make an eight-show package. A season subscription is the only way to guarantee your seats for the Atlanta premiere of the hit musicals MJ and SIX. Subscriber prices will vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats available, priority access to additional tickets and ticket exchange privileges. Visit broadwayinatlanta.com for more information on signing up for the wait list.