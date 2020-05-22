Storyland Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, RUMPLESTILTSKIN, and THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

Storyland Theatre has announced its 2020-21 season! School shows are $6 per student or $15 for all three shows with teachers and school personnel admitted free.

"Beauty and the Beast" - an original musical

School Shows: Tuesday-Friday, October 20, 21, 22, & 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM & 12:15 PM

Saturday Family Matinee: October 24 at 3 PM

"Rumpelstiltskin" - an original musical

School Shows: Tuesday-Friday, January 26, 27, 28, & 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM & 12:15 PM

Saturday Family Matinee: January 30 at 3 PM

"The Emperor's New Clothes" - an original musical

School Shows: Monday-Thursday, March 29, 30, 31, & April 1, 2021 at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM & 12:15 PM

Saturday Family Matinee April 3 at 3 PM

​Due to the school holiday on April 2nd, school shows will run Monday-Thursday with the normal Saturday Family Matinee on April 3rd.

