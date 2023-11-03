Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Stage Door Theatre to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY in December

Performances run from December 1st to 17th.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Stage Door Theatre to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY in December

Stage Door Theatre will present "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," the second mainstage production of monumental Season 50. Directed by the incomparable Candy McLellan, this enchanting production, running from December 1st through December 17th, promises to ignite your holiday spirit and leave you with memories to cherish. "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" is a unique adaptation of the beloved 1946 Frank Capra film, featuring an all-star cast and a talented crew that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. The show is set to be a memorable and heartwarming experience for families and friends to enjoy during this special time of the year.

Directed by Candy McLellan, a seasoned theater professional known for her imaginative productions, the play is a faithful recreation of a classic radio broadcast from the 1940s. The Assistant Director, Charis Sellick, and Musical Director, Amy Duffy, have been instrumental in bringing this nostalgic tale to life with their creativity and dedication.

The talented cast includes Garrett McPherson as Jake Laurents, Brandy Bell as Sally Applewhite, Kymberly Green as Lana Sherwood, Anthony Nash as Harry Heywood, and Brock Kercher as Freddie Filmore.

Each member of this exceptional ensemble brings their unique talents to the stage, promising an unforgettable performance that captures the essence of the holiday season.

"It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring experience for all. As we follow the story of George Bailey, played by Garrett McPherson, and the impact of his life on the residents of Bedford Falls, we are reminded of the importance of love, community, and the true meaning of the holidays.

Don't miss this enchanting production. Join us from December 1st through December 17th at Stage Door Theatre for an evening of laughter, tears, and the joy of the holiday season. Share in the magic of this timeless tale with your loved ones.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit the link below.

About Stage Door Theatre:

Stage Door Theatre has been a cornerstone of the community, delivering exceptional theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages. With a dedicated and passionate team of theater professionals, Stage Door Theatre continues to bring the magic of the stage to life, making every visit an unforgettable experience.




RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Woodstock Arts to Present INTO THE WOODS This Month Photo
Woodstock Arts to Present INTO THE WOODS This Month

Woodstock Arts presents Into the Woods, a Tony-Award winning musical that brings classic fairy tales to life against the backdrop of the Appalachian mountains.

2
MADELINES CHRISTMAS Returns to Horizon Theatre Next Month Photo
MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS Returns to Horizon Theatre Next Month

Returning for its 13th year, Madeline’s Christmas will bring merriment and cheer to Horizon Theatre, Dec. 2 – 31! A holiday treat for the whole family, join Madeline and friends for a magical musical adaption of Ludwig Bemelmans’ classic children’s tale, produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children’s Theatre.

3
Savannah Stage Company To Present ANTIGONE This November Photo
Savannah Stage Company To Present ANTIGONE This November

Savannah Stage Company presents a riveting production of Antigone, exploring themes of loyalty, justice, and personal convictions. Join us at the Tybee Post Theater for an immersive theatrical experience. Featuring talented student and adult company members.

4
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
Tales of a Blerd Ballerina in Atlanta Tales of a Blerd Ballerina
Encore Music and Recording Studio (11/10-11/10)Tracker VIDEOS
Pianist Simone Dinnerstein at Spivey Hall in Atlanta Pianist Simone Dinnerstein at Spivey Hall
Spivey Hall (11/05-11/05)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Atlanta The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Marietta Theatre Company (10/27-11/11)
The 1940's Radio Hour in Atlanta The 1940's Radio Hour
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (11/10-11/19)
The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special in Atlanta The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special
ART Station (12/07-12/17)
Kodachrome in Atlanta Kodachrome
Main Street Theatre (10/20-11/04)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Almost, Maine in Atlanta Almost, Maine
Onstage Atlanta (3/15-4/07)
The Prom in Atlanta The Prom
Out Front Theatre Company (10/26-11/11)PHOTOS
Mercury in Atlanta Mercury
Actor's Express (4/04-4/28)
Blues for an Alabama Sky in Atlanta Blues for an Alabama Sky
Actor's Express (5/30-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You