Stage Door Theatre to Launch Season 50 Mainstage With TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE

A poignant play based on the best-selling memoir by Mitch Albom.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Stage Door Theatre will present "Tuesdays with Morrie," a poignant and heartwarming play based on the best-selling memoir by Mitch Albom. This compelling production, starring Dan Reichard as Morrie Schwartz and John Romanski as Mitch Albom, marks the first mainstage production of Season 50 and promises to captivate audiences with its powerful themes of life, love, and the human connection.

About the Play: "Tuesdays with Morrie" tells the touching story of Mitch, a young journalist, and his former college professor, Morrie, who is facing a terminal illness. As they reconnect after years apart, the two embark on a journey of rediscovery, laughter, and profound life lessons. This thought-provoking play explores themes of friendship, mortality, and the significance of embracing every moment. Directed by Justin Ball, the talented cast and crew of Stage Door Theatre have poured their hearts into bringing this heartwarming story to life on stage.

Performance Dates and Times: • 09/29 @ 7:30pm • 09/30 @ 7:30pm • 10/1 @ 2:30pm • 10/5 @ 7:30pm • 10/6 @ 7:30pm • 10/7 @ 7:30pm • 10/8 @ 2:30pm • 10/12 @ 7:30pm • 10/13 @ 7:30pm • 10/14 @ 7:30pm • 10/15 @ 2:30pm Venue: Stage Door Theatre 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Tickets for "Tuesdays with Morrie" are now available for purchase at Click Here. For further details about the show, including ticket prices and showtimes, please visit the official Stage Door Theatre Website. This production promises to be an unforgettable experience that will resonate with audiences of all ages. Join us for an evening of laughter, tears, and reflection as we explore the profound impact of human connections.

About Stage Door Theatre:

Stage Door Theatre is a Dunwoody, Georgia-based theater company dedicated to producing high-quality, thought-provoking theatrical productions that engage and inspire audiences. With a commitment to artistic excellence, Stage Door Theatre aims to provide a platform for both established and emerging talents in the performing arts.




