Stage Door Theatre Presents Powerful And Historic Drama THE NICETIES

What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about history, and power.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Stage Door Theatre's next show of their 49th season is The Niceties by: Eleanor Burgess. Zoe, a black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor's office to discuss her paper about slavery's effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about history, and power.

This play is running from March 17th until April 2nd. This play will also be accompanied by a special post-show talk back after the first Sunday performance. On Sunday, March 19, the Cast and Dramaturg Elliot Folds will lead a discussion with the audience about the script, its themes, and the rehearsal process.

The cast of The Niceties includes Christalynn Hamer and Atlanta favorite Natalie Karp (Theatres credits: Atlanta Shakespeare Company, Théâtre du Rêve, Aris Theatre and Shakespeare On Draught. TV credits: Dynasty, The Vampire Diaries ,Tales of the Walking Dead,Confirmation, and Containment). The Niceties was originally premiered in 2017 at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival. Afterwards, it was produced by The Manhattan Theatre Club in 2018 and has since been produced nationwide.

The production is helmed by Atlanta's own Candy McLellan, a graduate of the University of West Georgia and Aurora Theatre's 2017 apprentice company. She's an actor, dancer, singer, choreographer, writer and teaching artist. Her professional credits include: In The Heights, Hunchback of Notre Dame (Co-Production w/Theatrical Outfit) Christmas Canteen 2016, 3 Billy Goats Gruff, Sweep, Cinderella the Remix, Mamma Mia!, Sleepy Hollow, Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure and Men With Money at (Aurora Theatre), 110 in the Shade at Theatrical Outfit, Black Nerd (Dad's Garage) Aida and Oliver! (Atlanta Lyric) An Octoroon, Head Over Heels (Actor's Express), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Horizon Theatre), Caroline, or Change at West Coast Black Theatre Troupe in Florida and most recently in Bright Half Life at Theatrical Outfit. Film/TV credits: "Creepshow: Holiday Special" (Shudder), "Hawkeye" (Disney Plus), "Sweet Magnolias" (Netflix).

Tickets are $15-$35, and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229421®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36385%2Fproduction%2F1127860?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, through the Stage Door box office phone line, or in person via the Theatre office in the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center. Tickets for the rest of Season 49 are still available online, or through Stage Door's box office, as well as subscription packages. For questions or more information on ticket pricing and subscription options, please contact the box office at FOH@stagedoortheatrega.org




