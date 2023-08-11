Stage Door Theatre Enters its 50th Season

Stage Door Theatre, a beloved institution in the Dunwoody community, celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year. Since 1973, Stage Door Theatre has captivated audiences with exceptional live theatre, arts education, and community engagement.

To mark this milestone, Stage Door Theatre announces new partnerships for its 50th Season with Piccadilly Puppets and some of Atlanta's finest theatre artists including India Tyree, Hannah Marie Smith, and Bill Balzer. Stage Door Theatre is also excited to announce an expanded partnership with Dad's Garage who will be offering introductory improv classes for adults in addition to the return of their award-winning comedy shows. These collaborations promise unique and engaging performances, enriching the artistic experience for audiences.

"Our 50th Season is a testament to the enduring spirit of Stage Door Theatre," said Justin Ball, Producing Artistic Director of Stage Door Theatre. "These new partnerships allow us to continue providing exceptional entertainment and educational opportunities for all."

Join Stage Door Theatre for an unforgettable 50th Anniversary season! Buy tickets now for the main stage shows:

1."Tuesdays with Morrie": A humorous and heartfelt play based on the acclaimed novel, following Mitch's life-changing encounters with his dying former teacher, Morrie.

2."It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play": Experience the beloved holiday classic live on stage, complete with memorable characters, wacky sound effects, and the heartwarming conclusion of the iconic film.

3."The Mad Hatterpillar: A Puppet Musical": Embark on a whimsical journey with Maddie, the caterpillar who learns about sustainability, acceptance, and self-love as she sheds her head at each new stage of life.

4."Native Gardens": A thought-provoking comedy that explores the clash of cultures and gardens as well-intentioned neighbors become feuding enemies, exposing notions of taste, class, and privilege.

Stage Door Theatre remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthen the community by offering outstanding live theatre experiences, first-rate arts education, and innovative community engagement programs. The Education Department is actively engaging the community with its summer camps, providing a nurturing environment for young aspiring performers to explore their creativity and develop their talents.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary season! Visit www.stagedoortheatrega.org to purchase tickets and join us in celebrating 50 years of Stage Door Theatre's commitment to the arts and community.