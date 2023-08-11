Stage Door Theatre Enters its 50th Season

Learn more about the season lineup here!

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Darienne Lake & Mrs. Kasha Davis From RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE to Perform at Out Front Theatre C Photo 3 Darienne Lake & Mrs. Kasha Davis From RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE to Perform at Out Front Theatre Company
Review: THE PROS & CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER is Wickedly Clever at The Weird Sister Photo 4 Review: THE PROS & CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER is Wickedly Clever at The Weird Sisters Theatre Project

Stage Door Theatre Enters its 50th Season

Stage Door Theatre Enters its 50th Season

Stage Door Theatre, a beloved institution in the Dunwoody community, celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year. Since 1973, Stage Door Theatre has captivated audiences with exceptional live theatre, arts education, and community engagement.

To mark this milestone, Stage Door Theatre announces new partnerships for its 50th Season with Piccadilly Puppets and some of Atlanta's finest theatre artists including India Tyree, Hannah Marie Smith, and Bill Balzer. Stage Door Theatre is also excited to announce an expanded partnership with Dad's Garage who will be offering introductory improv classes for adults in addition to the return of their award-winning comedy shows. These collaborations promise unique and engaging performances, enriching the artistic experience for audiences.

"Our 50th Season is a testament to the enduring spirit of Stage Door Theatre," said Justin Ball, Producing Artistic Director of Stage Door Theatre. "These new partnerships allow us to continue providing exceptional entertainment and educational opportunities for all."

Join Stage Door Theatre for an unforgettable 50th Anniversary season! Buy tickets now for the main stage shows:

1."Tuesdays with Morrie": A humorous and heartfelt play based on the acclaimed novel, following Mitch's life-changing encounters with his dying former teacher, Morrie.

2."It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play": Experience the beloved holiday classic live on stage, complete with memorable characters, wacky sound effects, and the heartwarming conclusion of the iconic film.

3."The Mad Hatterpillar: A Puppet Musical": Embark on a whimsical journey with Maddie, the caterpillar who learns about sustainability, acceptance, and self-love as she sheds her head at each new stage of life.

4."Native Gardens": A thought-provoking comedy that explores the clash of cultures and gardens as well-intentioned neighbors become feuding enemies, exposing notions of taste, class, and privilege.

Stage Door Theatre remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthen the community by offering outstanding live theatre experiences, first-rate arts education, and innovative community engagement programs. The Education Department is actively engaging the community with its summer camps, providing a nurturing environment for young aspiring performers to explore their creativity and develop their talents.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary season! Visit www.stagedoortheatrega.org to purchase tickets and join us in celebrating 50 years of Stage Door Theatre's commitment to the arts and community.

 




RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
End Of Summer Lineup Set For LAC This August Photo
End Of Summer Lineup Set For LAC This August

Summer is slowing down, but Aurora Theatre is not letting up on delivering the best in theatre, concerts, comedy and more to send off the season with a bang! Learn more about the lineup here!

2
Darienne Lake & Mrs. Kasha Davis From RUPAULS DRAG RACE to Perform at Out Front Theatr Photo
Darienne Lake & Mrs. Kasha Davis From RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE to Perform at Out Front Theatre Company

Get ready for an incredible performance as RuPaul's Drag Race stars Darienne Lake and Mrs. Kasha Davis bring their one-person shows to Out Front Theatre Company. Find out all the details and get your tickets now!

3
 Atlantas Synchronicity Theatre Reveals Lineup For Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Proje Photo
 Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre Reveals Lineup For Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project

 Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre has announced the four works that have been selected as part of this season’s Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project. Learn more about the works here!

4
Christian Delcroix to Make Savannah Debut In Savannah Stage Companys EVERY BRILLIANT THING Photo
Christian Delcroix to Make Savannah Debut In Savannah Stage Company's EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Savannah Stage Company is proud to present Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahue at the iconic Tybee Post Theater. The show has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences in more than 20 countries, and now promises an immersive and unforgettable experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Merely Players Presents (9/15-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Carole King Musical
Aurora Theatre (8/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
The Lionheart Theatre Company (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Woman in Black
Merely Players Presents (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Imagination Station with Mrs. Kasha Davis
Out Front Theatre Company (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Legally Blonde the Musical
FoCAL Center (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Night of Ballyhoo
The Lionheart Theatre Company (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Feed Your Senses LIVE featuring Alchemical String Theory
Rialto Center for the Arts (8/16-8/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Estate Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You