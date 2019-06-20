Stage Door Players Presents LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR

STAGE DOOR PLAYERS rounds out their Sapphire Season of Celebration with Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR. Inspired by the playwright's experience as a young staff writer on Sid Caesar's Your Show of Shows, LAUGHTER is highly considered the funniest of Simon's biography plays, with all the attendant comic drama as the harried writing staff frantically scrambles to top each other with gags while competing for the attention of star madman "Max Prince". Max, meanwhile, is in the middle of his own battle with NBC executives over what sort of humor "Middle America" is hungry for. Beyond the slapstick humor, the play itself notable not only for its insider's look into the world of television comedy writing, but also for its reflection of the political and social ecosystem of its time.(Contains Mature Language)

The show opens on Thursday, July 11 and runs through Sunday, June 16, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now at the box office (770-396-1726), or online at www.stagedoorplayers.net. Tickets are $33; senior, student, and youth discounts are available.

