Springer To Cancel Events In Response To COVID Surge

As COVID-19 case rates in Muscogee County have spiked dramatically in the past two weeks, the Springer Opera House made the decision to cancel its January shows.

Superhero for All Seasons - scheduled to open January 15 - and ACE: The Eugene Bullard Story - scheduled for a January 20 opening - will not be presented this season. For the time being, the Springer's weekly showcase of new works, No Shame Theater - is suspended until case rates return to a safe level.

"When we closed both of our holiday shows in December, the daily case rate here was way down at twelve cases per 100,000 population," explained Paul Pierce, the Springer's producing artistic director. "Since then, COVID cases in Muscogee County have increased nearly 700%. In order to keep our artists and audiences safe, we've made the painful decision to pull the plug on these events."

Both plays were to start rehearsal this week and many actors were travelling to Columbus from other cities and states. After tracking the continuous rise in local cases and hospitalizations, Pierce and managing director Danielle Varner took immediate action to protect Springer patrons, employees and guest artists by cancelling the events.

"Part of our COVID safety plan approved by our board of directors includes tracking our daily infection rates to determine if we need to make adjustments to audience capacity levels or if we need to cancel a show," said Varner. "With rising Covid infection rates in the community and throughout the region, we felt it was necessary to cancel these productions. Our number one priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been the safety and health of our patrons, artists, volunteers and staff."

The Springer box office staff will contact patrons who have purchased tickets for the canceled productions via email or phone with more information on their ticketing options. Patrons may donate their ticket value, claim a voucher for future performances, or ask for a refund.

At this time, the Springer's production of Look Forward: The Ruby Bridges Story and The Color Purple, along with the remaining shows of the 2021-22 Season will go on as scheduled. For the latest show information, visit the Springer's website, springeroperahouse.org.



For any questions, please contact the Springer box office at 706-327-3688 or boxoffice@springeroperahouse.org