Springer Theatre To Honor Paul Pierce With Festival-Themed Community Block Party

The event is free,  and open to the public, welcoming residents of all ages to participate in the celebration.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Event Details:

Event Details:

  • Date: November 18th

  • Time: 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM

  • Location: 10th Street, right outside the Springer's front door

What to Expect:

Food, Beer, Vendors, Games, and live performances! Indulge in menu selections from a few of Columbus' popular food trucks. Explore unique artisanal items from local vendors and enjoy fun-filled games suitable for all ages. Sprinkled throughout the evening are performances from Springer artists and a live band.

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM: A special performance of Going on a Bear Hunt, an immersive, highly participatory Theatre for the Very Young show that introduces children and families to arts-based creative play through drama, music, movement, and art.

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM: Live performance of some of Paul's favorite tunes by local band, The Shelby Brothers.

7:30 PM - 8:00 PM: A special ceremony on our outdoor stage to celebrate Paul and his extraordinary contributions to the Springer Opera House and the arts community of Columbus.

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM: More live music, vendors, games, and fun!

In a city where the arts are central to our identity and cultural heritage, Paul Pierce has been a beacon of inspiration and change. His efforts have not only enriched our artistic landscape but have also played a pivotal role in the economic recovery of our local arts sector. This block party represents an opportunity for our community to show its collective gratitude and to celebrate the legacy of a remarkable leader.



