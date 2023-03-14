Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Springer Theatre Presents GUYS AND DOLLS Beginning This Week

Performances run March 17 through April 2, 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  
The city that never sleeps comes to dynamic life in the Springer Theatre's production of "Guys and Dolls," winner of nine Tony Awards, including best musical. From the heart of Times Square to the heat of Havana, the romantic comedy is a spectacular representation of Broadway's golden age that opens March 17 at 7:30 PM on the Springer's Mainstage.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical, the story follows Sky Masterson and Nathan Detroit, two Depression-era, big-city gamblers who unwittingly roll the dice on love. All bets are off as Nathan challenges Sky to convince moral missionary Sarah Brown to go on a date. Nathan, however, has his hands full with his own relationship issues. Adelaide, his fiancée of 14 years and headliner at the Hotbox Club, is growing impatient with his wagering ways and lack of commitment.

The production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Keith McCoy, who also choreographed the lively dance routines. "Guys and Dolls is one of those productions that evokes old school, classic Broadway," said McCoy. "It's filled with song and dance and snappy dialogue that truly brings the audience back to a time when stage productions were an event as well as entertainment. Even the costumes and the ensemble, the Hotbox Girls, add to the retro vibe."

McCoy has assembled a dynamic cast that dazzles under his direction while paying homage to the original Broadway performance. Elements that remain true to the original in spirit and character include an ensemble of gangster gamblers and cabaret cuties who belt out classic Broadway hits such as "Luck Be a Lady," "A Bushel and a Peck," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat." There are also nods to more recent revivals, such as the 1992 production starring Nathan Lane and Faith Prince.

Working with Matthew Swindell (scenic designer), Patti Jo Fenzel (props artisan and designer), Julianne Slaton (sound designer/production engineer), and Alex Allison (costume designer), McCoy has created a production that appears larger than life while maintaining a distinct intimacy in scale. Each location becomes a complex character that allows the audience to become invested in the outcome of the primary relationships.

Guys and Dolls first premiered during Broadway's "golden age" in 1950 with a score by Frank Loesser and a book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling. With six revivals between the West End and Broadway since then, Guys and Dolls has become a staple of musical theater nominated for 65 awards and winning 30.

Guys and Dolls, the next production in the Springer's Mainstage series, opens March 17 and runs through April 2, 2023, on the Emily Woodruff Hall stage. Tickets are available at springeroperahouse.org.




City Springs Theatre Company Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
City Springs Theatre Company Announces 2023-24 Season
City Springs Theatre Company  (CTSC) has announced the productions for its 2023-2024 season. Coming to the Byers Theatre at City Springs will be Fiddler on the Roof, White Christmas, Disney's Beauty & the Beast and Legally Blonde The Musical.
Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at City Springs Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at City Springs Theatre Company
City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) has brought together a cast of acclaimed musical performances and comedic actors for MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT, presented by PNC Financial Services, its first production of 2023. The Tony Award® winning, riotous romp through the world of Monty Python will be performed through March 26, 2023, in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Check out photos here!
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company Receives Gift From Theatre League Photo
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company Receives Gift From Theatre League
Patrick Flick, Executive Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) and Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League, Inc, a Kansas City, Missouri based contributor to the performing arts, have announced that the League will be gifting thirty-five Shakespeare Theatres across the United States and internationally with a grant of $255,000 in general operating support. 
Dance Canvas to Celebrate 15 Years - Returning to the Ferst Center With New Works & Fi Photo
Dance Canvas to Celebrate 15 Years - Returning to the Ferst Center With New Works & Films
Dance Canvas is returning to the Ferst Center for the Arts on March 23rd - 25th with the acclaimed annual performance series.

