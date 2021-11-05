Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Springer Opera House Is Recruiting for Volunteer Program

Fowles is currently recruiting volunteers to greet the public as ushers, work backstage on show crews and more!

Nov. 5, 2021  

Now that thousands of theatre-lovers are once again taking advantage of the Springer Opera House's indoor entertainment options this fall, the State Theatre of Georgia's popular volunteer program is getting a fresh reset.

"The truth is, this big theatre schedule just can't happen without backstage and front-of-house volunteers," said Springer director of community outreach, Aileen Fowles. "The Springer has created a broad array of health and safety protocols that allow volunteers and theatre patrons to enjoy public assembly once again. But the main attraction to volunteering at the Springer right now is our focus on fun, kindness, and a family atmosphere."

Fowles is currently recruiting volunteers to greet the public as ushers, work backstage on show crews and help build scenery and costumes or work in the areas of hair, makeup, wardrobe, lighting, and sound.

"It's not essential that volunteers are experienced in these areas," Fowles added. "We will train folks and allow volunteers to try out new assignments from show to show. It's a fun way to make new friends and help create art at the same time."

The Springer hosts volunteer appreciation parties, awards banquets, and other volunteer gatherings throughout the year. Volunteers receive individualized Springer name tags and other swag. The highlight of the annual awards event is the presentation of the Volunteer of the Year Award, which comes with a reserved Springer parking space with their name on it. "This is a big deal at the Springer," Fowles pointed out. "Even our artistic director, Paul Pierce, doesn't have a reserved space. At the Springer, volunteers are the kings and queens of our organization."

To learn about volunteer opportunities at the Springer, contact Aileen Fowles at 706-324-5714 ext. 100 or afowles@springeroperahouse.org.

