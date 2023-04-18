Spivey Hall Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Spivey Hall announces its 2023/24 season featuring expansive repertoires, hidden gems, and new discoveries, alongside classic performances of great historic works. This season, the first curated by Executive and Artistic Director, Katherine Lehman, will showcase fresh artistic voices, artists with Atlanta roots, and international stars who make Spivey Hall a tour destination.

Highlights of Spivey Hall's 33rd Season include the season-opening celebration with pianist Inon Barnatan performing works by Schubert and Rachmaninoff. Pianist Marc-André Hamelin will return with artistic partner, Johannes Moser to perform a program of French- and French-Canadian works. Superstar soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and pianist Anthony Manoli will make their first appearance at Spivey Hall. And back by popular demand, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) performing Vivaldi's Four Seasons, led by ASO Concertmaster David Coucheron. An exciting array of new artists will take the stage this season, including Baritone Justin Austin, pianists Alexander Malofeev and Simone Dinnerstein, the Isidore Quartet, Atlanta-native and jazz pianist, Joe Alterman, the Cantus Vocal Ensemble, Nobuntu Women of Zimbabwe, and organist Joshua Stafford performing with the classic 1923 film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Spivey Hall Executive and Artistic Director Katherine Lehman said:

It has been an honor and privilege to curate my inaugural season at Spivey Hall and thrilling to receive such a warm reception from some of the most talented artists in the world, who delight in the opportunity to perform in the intimacy of our acoustically perfect space. Spivey Hall is a place of discovery, creativity, energy and ambitious artistry. I don't know if Walter and Emilie Spivey envisioned the vast influence Spivey Hall would have, but I believe the inspiring work of these incredibly talented artists, dedicated team, and supportive community would make them very proud.

Clayton State University President Georj L. Lewis said:

For over 30 years Spivey Hall has brought music lovers, students and the Atlanta community together over the shared love of music. Spivey Hall is a beacon that calls us to be inspired by the finest artists of our time. On many nights that artistry is created by our students and faculty who have the unique opportunity to rehearse and perform on one of the world's greatest stages. In addition to this year's incredible Spivey Series, I encourage Atlantans to join us for events like the Clayton State University Orchestra, Big Band, Chorus, and the annual Music Drama, as well as faculty and guest recitals. It's an exciting new era at Spivey Hall and we look forward to continuing to build on our tremendous legacy.

The season is comprised of The Franklin-Burke Spivey Hall Voice Series, the Organ Series featuring Spivey Hall's treasured Ruffatti organ, the Piano Series featuring the Hamburg Steinways, the Chamber Series, Jazz Series, as well as several very Special Events. Of course, the season will also include Spivey Hall Education programming, Regional Concerts and Co-Presentations, and performances by Clayton State University's Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

2023/24 Piano Series

"One of the most admired pianists of his generation" (New York Times), Inon Barnatan, will open the season and the Piano Series with a beautiful evening of Rachmaninoff Echoes. The series also features Simone Dinnerstein, "an artist of strikingly original ideas and irrefutable integrity..." (Washington Post). Also joining the series is Renaissance woman, Hélène Grimaud, "the gentle music and quiet nostalgia of some of the most exquisitely beautiful poetry ever written flows through Hélène Grimaud's latest album (Gramophone). The piano prodigy, Alexander Malofeev makes his first appearance at Spivey Hall. "... Alexander Malofeev is no ordinary prodigy. Rachmaninoff unfolded in multiple dimensions, with playing of fiery intensity and searching expression..." (Boston Classical Review). And finally, Emanuel Ax, a Spivey Hall favorite returns for a program of Beethoven sonatas interwoven with works by Schoenberg and Webern.

2023/24 Chamber Series

An incredible array of artists joins this season's Chamber Series. Spivey Hall favorite, pianist Marc-André Hamelin and cellist Johannes Moser will perform works by Debussy, Franck, and Boulanger, along with a work by Hamelin entitled, Four Perspectives. Clarinetist Anthony McGill, soprano Susanna Phillips, and pianist Myra Huang perform Schubert's Shepherd on the Rock and a song cycle commissioned for them by the 92nd Street Y from Baltimore composer James Lee III, Chavah's Daughters Speak. "America's Power Couple of chamber music," (Wall Street Journal), cellist David Finkel and pianist Wu Han, bring their unique interpretation of works by Shostakovich, Mendelssohn, and Grieg to the stage. The series also features the debut performances of the Ying Quartet and composer and double bassist, Xavier Foley. To celebrate this collaboration, Foley is writing a new work that will be paired with Dvořák's String Quintet. The Isidore Quartet completes this incredible series. They burst onto the scene with their spectacular winning performance at the 14th Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2022, leading to debut performances with top series across the country.

2023/24 Organ Series

A Spivey Hall first this season is a unique performance by organist Joshua Stafford, performing alongside the 1923 silent film classic, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Of course, the season would not be complete without the incomparable Alan Morrison, who holds the McGehee Organist Residency at Spivey Hall. The organ series will feature a performance by Alan Morrison, along with a wonderful concert featuring Atlanta's outstanding collection of organists, curated and hosted by Morrison. And, of course, the very popular Alan Morrison and Friends Concert returns.

2023/24 Franklin-Burke Spivey Hall Voice Series

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky is truly a voice of our era, one that transcends the roles she plays and the vast repertoire of song she presents with effortless bravado and great depth of expression. She will be joined by pianist Anthony Manoli for what promises to be an incredible afternoon of music. Baritone Justin Austin is one of the rising stars of his generation, who debuted at the Metropolitan Opera as Marcellus in Brett Dean's Hamlet and sang the leading role of Charles Blow in Fire Shut Up in My Bones by Terrance Blanchard at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Subscribers of the Voice Series will also enjoy the magic of clarinetist Anthony McGill, soprano Susanna Phillips, and pianist Myra Huang.

2023/24 Jazz Series

The Jazz Series continues to grow in stature and popularity and this year will feature three dynamic artists, including Steinway Artist and five-time Grammy nominee, jazz pianist Christian Sands, along with Atlanta native, jazz pianist, Joe Alterman "a breath of fresh air on the music scene..." (Ramsey Lewis). Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist, Cécile McLorin Salvant, will bring her unique voice and musicality to the Spivey Hall Stage. In 2020, Salvant received the MacArthur Fellowship and the Doris Duke Artist Award.

2023/24 Special Events

Nobuntu, the female a capella quintet from Zimbabwe has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz and Gospel. Pure voices are augmented by minimalist percussion, traditional instruments, and organic dance movements. Spivey Hall will ring in the holidays with the engaging low-voice ensemble Cantus, widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming, and riveting performances. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns to perform Vivaldi's Four Seasons, led by ASO Concertmaster David Coucheron. Subscribers to the Special Events Series will also enjoy organist Joshua Stafford and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Spivey Hall Education

Hosting a variety of interactive, educational programming, Spivey Hall annually serves pre-kindergarten to professional patrons from all over Georgia through curriculum-based performances, workshops, camps, and training opportunities for students and education professionals. From field trips to summer music camp to the renowned Spivey Hall Children's Choir Program, the reach is wide and impactful. In June of 2024, Martha Shaw, founding Director of the Spivey Hall Children's Choir Program, and Judy Mason, her Assistant Director, who together have built one of the finest children's choirs in the country will conclude their tenure. The Spivey Hall Family and the Atlanta community are richer thanks to all of their tremendous contributions, and we look forward to celebrating their legacy throughout the season.