Southside Theatre Guild Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

Southside Theatre Guild presents a special production of Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP.

A gripping reimagination of the events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel as a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, Dr. King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

NOTE: This production's content is not suitable for children 12 and under.

January 17 & 18 at 8:00 PM, January 19 at 2:30 PM. All tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased at www.stgplays.com.





