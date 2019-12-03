SheNYC Arts Launches New Atlanta Branch: SheATL

SheNYC Arts has announced the launch of their new Atlanta branch: SheATL Arts. Since 2016, SheNYC has produced Summer Theater Festivals annually in New York City and Los Angeles, with a commitment to an open submissions process that allows it to discover and cultivate the best up-and-coming talent in the industry. Atlanta marks the third city of SheNYC's expansion across the country.

The first annual SheATL Summer Theater Festival will take place at The Windmill Arts Center in August 2020, helmed by Executive Producer Erika Miranda. Three to four full-length plays and musicals will be selected via an open submissions process, with applications currently being accepted through December 15th, 2019. Applications are open to Georgia-based artists who identify as women.

To submit a script or for more information, please visit www.shenycarts.org/she-atl.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women-identifying writers, to prove that works by women are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, SheNYC aims to make the industry a better place for all people.





