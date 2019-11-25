Serenbe Playhouse Founding Artistic Director Brian Clowdus Will Step Down

According to American Theatre, Brian Clowdus, founding artistic director of Serenbe Playhouse, will step down from his role. Clowdus will remain as a member of the board as founding artistic director, emeritus, in perpetuity. He is leaving to pursue his next producing venture: Brian Clowdus Experiences, creating immersive works all over the country.

Serenbe Playhouse will launch a nationwide search for the next artistic director. The 2020 season will feature guest directors, and will be overseen by managing director Mickey McGuire and associate artistic director Joel Coady.

"Brian Clowdus had an idea to do skits in the woods in 2008, and he turned that idea into the engaging, magical experiences at Serenbe Playhouse that we all know and love," said Board Chair Garnie Nygren in a statement. "And we are so excited about the next 10 years! With Brian's help and support, and Mickey McGuire's leadership, we expect to create an exciting team who will build on the magic of Serenbe Playhouse, and shepherd the next batch of dreamers. We are so excited for Brian and his new venture, and so thrilled he's taking the joy of site-specific theatre to all the new venues he's working with."

Read more on American Theatre.





