Savannah Voice Festival Announces Schedule Of Events For VIRTUALLY LIVE

Today, Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) announces the schedule for its latest initiative, "Virtually Live," which will offer online audiences a way to experience live music during this time of social distancing.

This new initiative is scheduled to be live-streamed throughout daily at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily the week of May 4-10, 2020 on SVF's Facebook account @SavannahVOICEFestival.

Viewers can go directly to the SVF Facebook page or go on the Savannah VOICE Festival website to use the link provided. No Facebook account is necessary to watch.

The events are 20 minutes each during the early evening of "Virtually Live" week:

Monday, May 4

5:30 p.m. | Davenport Lecture Series: Modern Music with Michael Ching,

6 p.m. | Interlude Concert featuring baritone Nan Qin: The Beloved Baritone, At Home with Lily Qin, piano

Tuesday, May 5

5:30 p.m. | Lecture presented by Jorge Parodi: Mozart's Don Giovanni and its Musical Personalities

6 p.m. | Interlude Concert featuring soprano Liz Lang: Reflections of Broadway in the Challenging Time with Michael Ferrara, piano

Wednesday, May 6

5:30 p.m. | Lecture presented by Michael Ching: Preparing A Royal Feast

6 p.m. | Interlude Concert introducing tenor Zachary Sebek: The Youthful Tenor

Thursday, May 7

5:30 p.m. | Lecture presented by Howard Watkins: Dramatic Imagination in the Music of Puccini

6 p.m. | Interlude Concert featuring soprano Melanie Spector: Soprano Serenade

Friday, May 8

5:30 p.m. | Lecture presented by Jessica Ann Best: Kindness Rewarded. Forgiveness Granted. The Humanity in Cinderella's Story

6 p.m. | Interlude Concert featuring mezzo Jessica Ann Best: A Lovely Night! Tales from Cinderella with Matt Marco, piano

Saturday, May 9 - Introducing Voices That Heal

5:30 p.m. | Lecture presented by Chad Sonka and Sara Breyfogle: Voices That Heal - Comforting and Uplifting Songs

6 p.m. | Interlude Concert featuring tenor Peter Lake: These Days with Peter Lake

Sunday, May 10 - Mother's Day Special

5:30 p.m. | Interlude Concert featuring soprano Emily Yocum Black: Celebrating Mothers Everywhere with Cindy Miller, piano

"We are excited to offer lovers of the vocal arts a wonderful range of experiences while we remain safe. This opportunity enables people, wherever they are, to enjoy inspiring, diverse programming, including heartening, live mini "Interlude" concerts as well as marvelous, informative talks and lectures about everything from Mozart to Modern Music!" enthuses Co-Founder and Executive Director of SVF, Maria Zouves. "We hope everyone will JOIN US!"

For more information on the Savannah VOICE Festival please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.





