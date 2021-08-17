Savannah VOICE Festival Enters Final Week

The Savannah VOICE Festival has limited availability for these not to be missed Live shows at The Charles H. Morris Center as it enters the final week of the festival. Each performance will have two showings, the first showing will begin promptly at 6 p.m. and the final showing at 8 p.m. Standard admission to each performance is $27.50 and COVID-19 prevention precautions, including masking for all and physical distancing within the audiences, are in place.

Directed by Festival favorite, Jessica Fishenfeld, FEMME showcases women in music and is scheduled to appear at The Morris Center on Tuesday, August 17. Guests will enjoy familiar opera arias and scenes with a new twist, while discovering music by women composers. Return to the Morris Center on August 18 for FLASHBACK to see live singers join their on-screen colleagues in a multi-media experience that celebrates both the year of streaming in 2020 and going LIVE for 2021.

The penultimate event at the Morris Center will be presented on Thursday, August 19. A year of online streaming bursts past the computer screens into the Morris Center as the artists celebrate Savannah VOICE Festival LIVE! With artists you know and love, along with the new faces of Season Nine, don't miss the passion and legacy of great opera, hosted by globally acclaimed baritone Sherrill Milnes.

Back by popular demand is Rock on Aug. 20 which features radio hits by artists from Neil Diamond to Elvis Presley and Bonnie Rait. Join the SVF artists as they are accompanied by the Elite Party Band for a night of your favorite radio hits with classic rock performances from popular 80s classics and more.

"We have loved bringing live music back to Savannah for our ninth season, as we look forward to some excellent concerts at the Morris Center during our second week," said SVF Executive Director and Co-Founder, Maria Zouves. "Ticket availability is limited due to our COVID-19 audience spacing protocols, so we recommend booking ahead."

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, to become a VOICE Member, or to purchase tickets to any of the Morris Center and other events, please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org