Savannah Repertory Theatre to Present Third Show of 19/20 Season, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE presents the third show of their 19/20 season - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, Christopher Durang's hilarious and complete sendup of Chekhov in our modern age. Known for its Broadway run with Sigourney Weaver and David Hyde Pierce, as well as its Tony Award win for Best Play in 2013, this masterful comedy from the author of Laughing Wild and Baby with the Bathwater centers on middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. When their movie star sister Masha swoops in with new boy toy Spike, old resentments flare up, and no one is safe from the crossfire. Also on the scene is the sassy maid Cassandra, who can possibly predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness directly threatens the imperious Masha.

Directed by Sandra Karas, who most recently directed Rep's Driving Miss Daisy, the cast is led by local favorite Karla Knudsen as Sonia, who delighted us as Marmee in last year's Little Women, and guest artist Bash Halow as Vanya. The cast is completed by Kelsey Alexandria and Amie Dasher, both of Savannah Rep's Pump Boys & Dinettes, Neal Davidson, and Meg Kelly Schroeder.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE runs February 28th to March 8th, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, with both a matinee and evening performance on Sundays. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at http://savannahrep.org. $18 tickets are available online only until February 23rd. The production is recommended for ages 15 and up.

SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE is Savannah's first Equity theater company, offering opportunities to local and regional performers as well as guest artists from across the country. Their four-show seasons include a mix of classic American plays, exciting contemporary work, and ambitious musicals.

For future updates, please follow @SavannahRepertoryTheatre on Facebook. Questions regarding board membership and other patron opportunities may be directed to jennbishop@savannahrep.org. Nick Corley and Ryan McCurdy serve as Interim Co-Artistic Directors for the season.





