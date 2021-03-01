Savannah Rep To Open Venue In Downtown Savannah; Company Is South Georgia's Only Equity Producer 

Thanks to a generous gift from The Kaminsky Family, Savannah Rep announced today that they will open a second venue in the very heart of Historic Downtown Savannah at the intersection of Broughton and Habersham streets (402 E Broughton St).

Formerly the Southern Motors Acura dealership, the well-known building will retain its exterior appearance but undergo an internal build to prepare it for audiences with an eye for opening in early 2022. A major capital campaign to fund the conversion has begun at bit.ly/RepCampaign. This will be the first nonprofit theater on Broughton Street in nearly two decades since the closure of City Lights Theatre.

Savannah Rep Board Member and film industry icon Stratton Leopold said, "There is a vital importance of professional local theatre being in the same arts district where the Philharmonic, the Film Festival, and all other artistic mediums are represented. This new venue helps us grow our contribution to the entire region and appeal to the tourist market as it begins to return post-COVID."

Since 2017, Savannah Rep has worked from The Playshop in West Savannah. It is planned to retain this space for Rep New Works and community rentals.

The first opportunity for the community to see and tour the building will be on Sunday, March 14th, with three opportunities at 2p, 4p, and 6p. Each time slot's group will be kept small with required social distancing and masking. Reservations for the 14th are available at bit.ly/RepOpenHouse.