Savannah Rep Announces 2022 Season

Two-time Tony Award Winner Michael Cerveris will be presented with Savannah Rep's inaugural Trailblazer award and a retrospective of his genre-bending career at An Evening with Savannah Rep: The 2022 Season Announcement. City of Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo of the 4th District will be presented with the Community Vanguard award for his contributions to Savannah and its residents. Rep's 2022 Princess Grace Award nominee, composer and lyricist Sushi Soucy, will perform selections from their original work.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 5th at 8p at Victory North in Savannah with tickets now on sale at http://savannahrep.eventbrite.com. Prices range from $35-$400 with higher tiers receiving access to special curated events before and after curtain time including a social wine/beer hour with special performances, treats from Savannah's own Troupial and Leopold's Ice Cream, and a private audience with legendary vocalist Dolette McDonald (Sting, Talking Heads).

The evening will be directed by Natasha Drena with music direction by Assaf Gleizner and stage management by Jennifer Bishop. Additional performers will be announced soon. The evening's lead sponsors are the Goode Family Foundation and Savannah Performance Alliance.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Director of Savannah Rep, Jennifer Bishop is Managing Director, and Stephen Plunk is 2022 Board President. Savannah Rep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre.

Due to COVID-19 proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the event will be required for entry. Masking will not be mandated while guests are inside the venue. Lineup subject to change in the event of community spread.