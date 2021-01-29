Sarah Dylla Announced as New Museum Director of Center for Puppetry Arts

The Center for Puppetry Arts proudly will welcome Sarah Dylla as the new Museum Director. Sarah joins the Center for Puppetry Arts with over 11 years in the field of public humanities creating narratives about how history and the humanities intersect.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Center of Puppetry Arts, and her expertise in bridging education, historical research and the creative arts will enable the Center to design a rich diversity of experiences for our audiences in Atlanta and nationally during these unprecedented times," said Executive Director, Beth Schiavo.

Through her work and research in the public history field, Sarah Dylla aims to bring the history of puppets and puppetry to life for new audiences and shed light on lesser-known stories. Most recently, Sarah served as the Curator for the Atlanta History Center's current exhibition about the history and impact of the 1996 Olympic and Paralympic Games, now on view at the Atlanta History Center. Prior to moving to Atlanta, Sarah held positions in the special collections libraries at Rhode Island School of Design and Brown University, the Savannah Music Festival, and Virgin Islands National Park. Sarah holds degrees from the University of Virginia (B.A., Art and Art History, '09) and Brown University (M.A., Public Humanities, '16).

"We want our content to be as interactive and animated as the topic. Museums are places of fun, experimentation, and learning. Our goal is to bring in rotating content so visitors have new experiences every time they visit the Center. Whether it's a new exhibit, new web-based content, or another innovative way to connect theatre and education, puppetry offers an opportunity to enhance the ability to be experimental, creative, and imaginative" said Dylla.