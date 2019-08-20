Sandy Springs Updates Booking Policy For The Performing Arts Center

As the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center completes its first year of operation, the Public Facilities Authority has approved updates to the venue's booking and rental policies. The Public Facilities Authority adopted the modifications during its August 20, 2019 meeting.

Among the changes, Presenting Partners, formerly called "Affiliates," can now begin booking theatre spaces starting June 1 each calendar year, 15 months in advance of the next performance season. Other performance groups will be able to book theatre spaces January 1 before the next season's start. Presenting Partners are defined as community organizations, which help fulfill the City's goal of providing cultural diversity of the arts and meet set criteria, including a demonstrated history in producing successful programs and original content. The City must approve the designation.

Within the Conference Level, the Public Facilities Authority extended the time permitted to book the meeting spaces and outside terrace, giving meeting and event planners the ability to reserve space up to three years in advance, a change from the current one-year limit.

"Over the past year, we worked with and listened to performance groups and meeting planners who have used the venue. We think these policy changes will help us better align with the needs of the venue as well as the groups which use the facility," said Shaun Albrechtson, Executive Director for the Performing Arts Center.

The policy changes also include a change in fee structure. Rental rates are now determined by event room, as well as by performance type, duration of use of the spaces, ticketed or non-ticketed event; and use of rooms in the back of the house. Ticketing convenience and facility fees were adjusted, with the order fee removed as part of a ticket purchase.

The new policies take effect immediately.

For more information about the City of Sandy Springs, please visit us online at www.sandyspringsga.gov, or call the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600.





