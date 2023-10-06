Review: PASSING STRANGE at Theatrical Outfit

Praised by The New York Times as "wonderful, and a welcome anomaly on Broadway," PASSING STRANGE by Mark Stewart (who wrote book, lyrics, and in collaboration with Heidi Rodewald, music and created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen), begins Theatrical Outfit's 2023/24 season running until October 22nd, 2023. A rock musical about growing up and getting wise, PASSING STRANGE, directed/choreographed by Thomas W. Jones II with musical direction by S. Renee Clark, looks at the artist as art and the ways our humanity explores personal discovery, purpose, and their rippling effects.

In the program notes from Artistic Director Matt Torney and Associate Artistic Director Addae Moon, Theatrical Outfit says, "What is most profound about this piece is the way the rock and roll storytelling blend together into an exploration of what drives us as human beings, and what feeds our deepest souls," and "For a play about the Black experience, it stands alone and challenges our notions and assumptions about culture and identity in America that are especially vivid in the light of the last five years." This is especially profound in our Atlanta today, the birth place of innovative music conventions and this city at the forefront of today's most challenging artistic mirrors. PASSING STRANGE, once criticized for it's uncatagorical style, has likely found it's time and place.

PASSING STRANGE is a journey through our hero's life, starting with his childhood in Los Angeles where he felt left outside of his own church-centered community. The story, narrated from a dual perspective — young hero, Stew, in the midst of his experiences along side an older Stew played by the "Narrator" who reflects on his life from the joys and pains of hindsight. Throughout story, we continue following Stew as he leaves home for Berlin and Amsterdam during transformative, and even cringe-worthy, years and beyond. The rock-infused soundtrack not only propels the story forward but also serves as a representation of the artistic voice that Stew cultivates along the way. There are moments older Stew in particular, embibes the entire theater with a depth of knowledge only the most observational writing and experienced performer can share — a lesson learned through the power of keen emotional intellegence and the transferance of it through the gift of calculated presence and communication. This play has something to say and this cast and crew easily elevate every note with a special authenticity rare in one's performing career, much less an audiences' participation.

The cast includes Christian Magby, Latrice Pace, Brad Raymond, Arianna Hardaway, Candy McLellen, Trevor Rayshay Perry, and India Tyree who equally shine with exceptional talents, skills, and a palpable desire to take the audience through complicated an intricate layers of story as individuals as well as a generous, confident, and collaborative ensemble. Where the book lacks slightly in personality and detail, the actors and musicians make up for it tenfold. (You will have your favorites, and by the end you will have fallen for them all.)

Clever and thoughtful Costuming is designed by Jarrod Barnes; expert Lighting, Ben Rawson; excellent and perfectly balanced Sound Design/Engineering is by Amari Hicks; Scene Designers with a knack for ideal location-signaling are Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay; and Musicians Spencer Bean, Ramon Pooser, Corey Raymmond, Joel Saidi, and Morgan E. Stevenson not only keep in time with one another, but carry a stage full of story to a tight and perfect tempo for the most profound comprehension possible.

Theatrical Outfit's PASSING STRANGE is a true sample of the best of what's possible in this eclectic, excentric, and ever-expanding Atlanta theatre community. Don't miss this one. You'll regret it.

Photo: Casey G Ford