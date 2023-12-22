Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Stage Door Theatre

Based on the timeless classic 1946 Frank Capra film IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, the live radio play of the same title produced at Stage Door Theatre was every bit the same compelling story, especially with such a talented cast at the helm. In the program notes, Director Candy McLellan says “Rarely do we have the opportunity to witness actors portraying actors, who, in turn, are playing roles themselves. The layers of performance within performance add an extra layer of excitement, especially when set against the backdrop of this timeless Christmas classic.” And per the audience's effusive reactions, we agreed.

As the story of George Bailey (played by Garrett McPherson with the expertise of the great actor Jimmy Stewart himself) unfolds, we see the impact of his life on the

residents of his small town Bedford Falls. Thanks to an angel (portrayed with layers of refined nuance by Anthony Nash,) Bailey has the rare, magical expereince of navagating a world where he doesn't exhist. He, and thusly, we, are reminded of our own value and rippling ways we affect everyone we encounter and how we can single-handedly elevate the meaning and importance of love, community, and the true meaning of the holidays.

The cast features talent so nimble, precise, present, and downright entertaining you can't help but open the program to see where they've been and want desperately to know where they are headed next. Brandy Bell, Garret McPherson, Kymberli Green, Brock Kercher, Anthony Nash, and Amy Duffy do more than shine. They manage to collectively weave an epicly influential, national-treasure of a memory within a living, breathing visceral and impactful moment in a small, well-respected and loved Georgian black-box all at once. Understudies include Alishah Bhamani and Grace Wallace.

Costumes were designed by J. Faye Manselle; Lighting, Lindsey Sharpless; Musical Director/Foley Artist by Amy Duffy; Set Designer is Connor Gerney; Assistant Director is Charis Sellick; and Intimacy/Fight Choreographer is Lilly Baxley. McLellan says, "This story serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact we have on others and the significant our existence. In the midst of life's challenges, we often forget we matter and that our actions can create ripples of positive change.” Kudos to this incredibly deft cast and crew.