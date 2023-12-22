Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Stage Door Theatre

A Nostalgic Past Meets the Magical Present

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One o Photo 1 The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One of Top Ten U.S. Opera Companies
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS is a Heartwarming Delight at City Springs Theatre Company Photo 2 Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS is a Heartwarming Delight at City Springs Theatre Company
New Professional Acting Studio Thrive Acting Hive Launches in Atlanta Photo 3 New Professional Acting Studio Thrive Acting Hive Launches in Atlanta
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; KINKY BOOTS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, & More Lead! Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; KINKY BOOTS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, & More Lead!

Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Stage Door Theatre

Based on the timeless classic 1946 Frank Capra film IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, the live radio play of the same title produced at Stage Door Theatre was every bit the same compelling story, especially with such a talented cast at the helm. In the program notes, Director Candy McLellan says “Rarely do we have the opportunity to witness actors portraying actors, who, in turn, are playing roles themselves. The layers of performance within performance add an extra layer of excitement, especially when set against the backdrop of this timeless Christmas classic.” And per the audience's effusive reactions, we agreed. 

As the story of George Bailey (played by Garrett McPherson with the expertise of the great actor Jimmy Stewart himself) unfolds, we see the impact of his life on the
residents of his small town Bedford Falls. Thanks to an angel (portrayed with layers of refined nuance by Anthony Nash,) Bailey has the rare, magical expereince of navagating a world where he doesn't exhist. He, and thusly, we, are reminded of our own value and rippling ways we affect everyone we encounter and how we can single-handedly elevate the meaning and importance of love, community, and the true meaning of the holidays.

The cast features talent so nimble, precise, present, and downright entertaining you can't help but open the program to see where they've been and want desperately to know where they are headed next. Brandy Bell, Garret McPherson, Kymberli Green, Brock Kercher, Anthony Nash, and Amy Duffy do more than shine. They manage to collectively weave an epicly influential, national-treasure of a memory within a living, breathing visceral and impactful moment in a small, well-respected and loved Georgian black-box all at once. Understudies include Alishah Bhamani and Grace Wallace.

Costumes were designed by J. Faye Manselle; Lighting, Lindsey Sharpless; Musical Director/Foley Artist by Amy Duffy; Set Designer is Connor Gerney; Assistant Director is Charis Sellick; and Intimacy/Fight Choreographer is Lilly Baxley. McLellan says, "This story serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact we have on others and the significant our existence. In the midst of life's challenges, we often forget we matter and that our actions can create ripples of positive change.” Kudos to this incredibly deft cast and crew.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Taylor Iman Jones and More To Appear at 2024 Junior Theater F Photo
Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Taylor Iman Jones and More To Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta

iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group has revealed the full line up of performers, adjudicators, playwrights, songwriters and educators who will take part in the 2024 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.

2
PERICLES: PRINCE OF TYRE Announced At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Photo
PERICLES: PRINCE OF TYRE Announced At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Pericles: Prince of Tyre at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is a must-see production running from January 6-27, 2024. Press comps available until January 20, 2024. Contact us to request tickets in advance.

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Atlanta Awards; KINKY BOOTS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, & Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Atlanta Awards; KINKY BOOTS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
New Professional Acting Studio Thrive Acting Hive Launches in Atlanta Photo
New Professional Acting Studio Thrive Acting Hive Launches in Atlanta

Thrive Acting Hive: Atlanta's Newest Acting Studio Empowering Actors to Thrive On and Off Stage. Offering courses, workshops, auditions, and more for all experience levels. Join the buzz in Atlanta!

From This Author - Jennifer Skura Boutell

Jennifer is an American-born published writer, an experienced actor, theatremaker, and teaching artist who has collaborated on stage and screen for over 35 years with some fine, fine folks including t... Jennifer Skura Boutell">(read more about this author)

Review: PASSING STRANGE at Theatrical OutfitReview: PASSING STRANGE at Theatrical Outfit
Review: Learn ENGLISH at The AllianceReview: Learn ENGLISH at The Alliance
Review: THE HOT WING KING Reigns at AllianceReview: THE HOT WING KING Reigns at Alliance
Review: Change Your Life Overnight in 3 Easy Steps!—A Christmas Carol at The AllianceReview: Change Your Life Overnight in 3 Easy Steps!—A Christmas Carol at The Alliance

Videos

Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Watch the Official Music Video for 'Fresh Greens' from Alliance Theatre's INTO THE BURROW Video
Watch the Official Music Video for 'Fresh Greens' from Alliance Theatre's INTO THE BURROW
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
All in the Timing in Atlanta All in the Timing
Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts (5/09-5/11)
A Christmas Carol: The Musical in Atlanta A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Woodstock Arts (12/01-12/24)PHOTOS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Atlanta Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Grand Opera House (5/29-5/30)
Laughter on the 23rd Floor in Atlanta Laughter on the 23rd Floor
Onstage Atlanta (4/26-5/19)
A Third Way in Atlanta A Third Way
Actor's Express (10/03-10/27)
Puppet Palooza Saturday:Wish Tales in Atlanta Puppet Palooza Saturday:Wish Tales
Stage Door Theatre (1/06-1/06)
Peabo Bryson in Atlanta Peabo Bryson
Rialto Center for the Arts (2/10-2/10)
Blues for an Alabama Sky in Atlanta Blues for an Alabama Sky
Actor's Express (5/30-6/23)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Atlanta Hamilton (Philip Company)
Fox Theatre (1/30-2/25)
A Night with the Dads II: The Daddening in Atlanta A Night with the Dads II: The Daddening
Stage Door Theatre (1/13-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You